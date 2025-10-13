Level Education Group Acquires Triad to Transform the Educational and Professional Pathway for Behavioral and Mental Health Professionals

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Level Education Group, LLC ("LEG"), a leader in continuing education for mental health and nursing professionals, today announced the acquisition of Triad, a nationally recognized provider of exam preparation, continuing education, and career resources for behavioral and mental health professionals.

The acquisition unites two organizations with a shared mission: to strengthen the behavioral and mental health workforce at every stage of the professional journey. Together, LEG and Triad will provide one of the industry's most comprehensive platforms, supporting students preparing for licensure, newly licensed practitioners entering the field, and seasoned professionals advancing their knowledge and skills.

"As the need for behavioral and mental health services continues to grow, our industry faces an urgent challenge: ensuring that the professionals who provide these services have the resources, support, and training they need to succeed," said Jamie Harper, CEO of Level Education Group. "By joining forces with Triad, we are creating an end-to-end educational pathway that not only helps professionals achieve licensure but also sustains their growth and impact throughout their careers. This is about investing in the future of the workforce that millions of individuals and families depend on."

Triad has long been a trusted partner for pre- and post-licensure professionals, with a nearly fifty-year history of serving the behavioral and mental health market through their family of brands (AATBS, Academic Review, Gerry Grossman Seminars, Taylor Study Method, and The Wellness Institute). Triad empowers students and professionals, along with the universities that train them and the organizations that employ them. For universities, Triad offers exam-blueprint and accreditation-aligned assessment solutions in addition to comprehensive exam prep. For employers, Triad provides exam prep and continued education for existing clinical staff, and a job board to help them recruit future clinicians. Triad is committed to ensuring that all current and prospective behavioral and mental health professionals have access to high-quality education and career resources, and to shifting the cost burden for those resources from individuals to institutions.

LEG has served over a million healthcare professionals with accredited continuing education through its CE4Less, NurseCE4Less, and CEU Creations brands. Together, the combined organization will address a critical industry need: bridging the gap between education, licensure, and lifelong practice in behavioral and mental health.

"Level Education Group is more than an acquirer, it's a partner in building the future of our profession," said Brandon Jones, CEO of Triad. "By bringing together our strengths, we can equip behavioral and mental health professionals not just to enter the field, but to thrive in it. This combination is about ensuring that the workforce of tomorrow is more prepared, more supported, and more sustainable than ever before."

This acquisition underscores a broader vision: that the future of behavioral and mental health depends on the accessibility of high-quality education and professional support. By aligning test preparation, continuing education, and professional development, LEG and Triad are setting a new standard for how the industry prepares, equips, and sustains its workforce.

About Level Education Group

Level Education Group (LEG) offers a growing library of affordable, accredited online continuing education courses for licensed healthcare professionals across the U.S. With more than 20 years of experience and a track record of serving over a million professionals, LEG's brands—CE4Less, NurseCE4Less, and CEU Creations—help healthcare workers meet state licensure requirements, build skills, and stay current in their practice.

About Triad

Triad is the leading provider of education, community, and career resources for behavioral and mental health professionals, organizations, and institutions. Since the founding of AATBS in 1976, Triad has served over one million behavioral and mental health students and professionals to achieve their educational and career goals with services that span exam prep, continuing education, full certification programs in evidence-based practices, and career resources, supporting professionals at all stages of their careers.

SOURCE Level Education Group