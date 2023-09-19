Level Engineering & Architecture Launches A New Consulting Package for Those Planning or Considering Solar

DENVER, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Level Engineering & Architecture, a leading provider of Civil / Structural Engineering, Architecture, and Design, is proud to announce the launch of a national solar initiative for client advocacy - "The Independent Solar Solution" which provides navigation, guidance and advocacy for those planning or considering solar. "It helps customers evaluate sales presentations and ask the right questions," says Alan Davis, VP of Solar.

According to Davis, "Simple insights that are rarely provided by solar salesmen, can make a huge financial difference." Yes, you can own your own personal power plant and that's very exciting; but they often skip over:

a) More Production due to superior design.

b) Save Dealer Fees which are often up to 40% of the total project cost.

c) Gasoline cost is mitigated when you own an electric vehicle.

d) Backup power in times of crisis / peace of mind

e) Pride of ownership for your own personal power plant (owning vs renting your power).

f) Mitigate time of use charges which are typically 200-300% of usual power rates.

g) Tax credits

Without proper guidance, you're often leaving key opportunities on the table. Those planning to go solar for their business/company or home can put their best foot forward with expert guidance. Learn more at our website.

After interviewing many who have gone solar, the consensus is that they are delighted to have a locked-in power bill that doesn't increase, no gasoline bill (for those with an electric vehicle), with no fluctuations, and no power bill at retirement on a system they own.

The Independent Solar Solution will galvanize value creation as the movement to solar accelerates due to astronomical power rates and inflation. Learn more at our website – www.levelengineering.com/solar.

Level Engineering & Architecture is growing and we are committed to offering our services nationwide, creating unique opportunities for Design professionals, and positively impacting our planet using sustainable and renewable materials and design practices.

"Alan is an invaluable resource for those planning or considering solar. After meeting with him and hearing his ideas, I knew I had to bring him onto the team to head our much needed solar department. With his help, I'm certain we will be able to drive our solar initiative, serve more clients, and help to make the planet healthier and more sustainable." - Scott Zurn, P.E. CEO

