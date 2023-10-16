Level Engineering & Architecture opens a new office in Austin, Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Level Engineering & Architecture, a leading provider of Civil & Structural Engineering, Architecture, and Design, is proud to announce the official opening of its new office in Austin, Texas. The Austin office provides Engineering and Architectural services to Austin and surrounding areas – From Round Rock, Cedar Park, Pflugerville, Bastrop, Westlake, to Buda, Dripping Springs, Wimberley, and San Antonio.

The Austin office, located at 7000 North Mopac Expressway, Suite 2117, Austin, Texas 78731, is led by Scott Zurn, P.E. and Andrew Perez, AIA, who will act as Managing Architect for the Austin office. You can learn more about the team of Engineers and Architects and check out our Austin page .

Level Engineering & Architecture provides both residential and commercial services, including Structural Design, Architectural Design, Forensic Engineering, Special Inspections, Structural Repair & Renovation, Real Estate/Property Evaluation, Developers Property Analysis, Property Inspection, Due Diligence, Tenant Improvements, Foundation Analysis & Repair, New Construction and more.

We serve Austin and surrounding areas – From Round Rock, Cedar Park, Pflugerville, Bastrop, Westlake, to Buda, Dripping Springs, Wimberley, and San Antonio.

"Level Engineering & Architecture is a growing team of local designers with nationwide resources committed to supporting our local communities. We are creating unique opportunities for Design professionals who seek more fulfilling work and balance. We are a devoted Public Benefit Corp with a mission to restore the American design community." - Scott Zurn, P.E. CEO

At Level Engineering & Architecture, we are Licensed and experienced Architects, Engineers, and Designers providing design solutions for Businesses, Contractors, Developers, Real Estate Agents and Homeowners in CO, UT, PA, NJ, NV, CA, NY, FL and TX with more locations coming soon.

SOURCE Level Engineering & Architecture