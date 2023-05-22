Level Engineering & Architecture opens a new office in Los Angeles, California

Level Engineering & Architecture

22 May, 2023, 12:51 ET

LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Level Engineering & Architecture, a leading provider of Civil / Structural Engineering, Architecture, Design, and Inspection is proud to announce the official opening of its new office in Los Angeles, California. The Los Angeles office provides engineering and architectural services to Los Angeles and surrounding areas – From Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Hollywood, Orange County, Glendale, Manhattan Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach, Long Beach, Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, Santa Ana, Carson, to Victorville, San Bernardino, Riverside, Anaheim, Irvine, Palm Springs and Temecula.

The Los Angeles location, 879 West 190th Street, Suite 400, Gardena, California 90248, is led by Taghreed Meften and Leonard Schlosser, P.E. S.E. Taghreed's professional experience consists of specializing in designing buildings, planning, and designing of structures/urban landscape coupled with managing construction projects from the conceptual design phase through completion of construction.

Leonard has over 20 years of residential and commercial engineering experience with projects ranging from small residential buildings to multistory buildings and parking structures. He has experience with snow, wind, and seismic analysis along with using a variety of different materials. You can learn more about the team of Engineers and Architects and check out our Los Angeles Engineering page and our Los Angeles Architecture page.

Level Engineering & Architecture provides commercial and residential services, including Structural design, Architectural design, Forensic engineering, Special inspections, Structural repair & renovation, Real estate/property eval, Property analysis, Property inspection, Due diligence, Tenant improvements, Foundation analysis & repair, New construction and more.

Level Engineering & Architecture is growing and we are committed to offering our services nationwide while also creating unique opportunities for Design professionals who seek more fulfilling work & work life balance.

"Taghreed, an accomplished architect, and Leonard, a skilled engineer, both share a practical and collaborative approach and I'm happy to have them as leaders for this new location. They both prioritize their clients, communicate well, and uphold their professional integrity. With their combined expertise and access to the right resources inside Level Engineering and Architecture, I have full faith in them successfully finishing projects and catering to our clients specific needs." - Scott Zurn, P.E. CEO

At Level Engineering & Architecture, we are Licensed and experienced Architects and Engineers, and Designers providing design solutions for Businesses, Contractors, Developers, Real Estate Agents and Homeowners in ID, CO, UT, NV, CA, NY, FL and TX with more locations coming soon.

