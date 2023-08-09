Level Engineering & Architecture opens a new office in Miami, Florida

MIAMI, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Level Engineering & Architecture, a leading provider of Civil & Structural Engineering, Architecture, and Design, is proud to announce the official opening of its new office in Miami, Florida. The Miami office provides Engineering and Architectural services to Miami and surrounding areas – Including Jupiter, West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Pompano Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Hialeah.

The Miami office, located at 20801 Biscayne Blvd, Suite 403, Aventura, FL 33180, is led by Crismary Pascarella who will act as Managing Architect for the Miami office. You can learn more about the team of Engineers and Architects and check out our Miami page .

Level Engineering & Architecture provides both residential and commercial services, including Structural Design, Architectural Design, Forensic Engineering, Special Inspections, Structural Repair & Renovation, Milestone Inspection, Real Estate/Property Evaluation, Developers Property Analysis, Property Inspection, Due Diligence, Tenant Improvements, Foundation Analysis & Repair, New Construction and more.

We serve Miami and surrounding areas – including Jupiter, West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Pompano Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Hialeah.

Level Engineering & Architecture is growing and we are committed to offering our services supporting our local communities with nationwide resources while also creating unique opportunities for Design professionals who seek more fulfilling work & work life balance.

"We are so excited about our emerging team in Miami. It is an amazing group of talented designers that are as diverse and exciting as Miami itself." - Scott Zurn, P.E. CEO

At Level Engineering & Architecture, we are Licensed and experienced Architects, Engineers, and Designers providing design solutions for Businesses, Contractors, Developers, Real Estate Agents and Homeowners in CO, UT, NV, CA, NY, FL and TX with more locations coming soon.

SOURCE Level Engineering & Architecture