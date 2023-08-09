Level Engineering & Architecture opens a new office in Miami, Florida

News provided by

Level Engineering & Architecture

09 Aug, 2023, 16:25 ET

MIAMI, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Level Engineering & Architecture, a leading provider of Civil & Structural Engineering, Architecture, and Design, is proud to announce the official opening of its new office in Miami, Florida. The Miami office provides Engineering and Architectural services to Miami and surrounding areas – Including Jupiter, West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Pompano Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Hialeah.

The Miami office, located at 20801 Biscayne Blvd, Suite 403, Aventura, FL 33180, is led by Crismary Pascarella who will act as Managing Architect for the Miami office. You can learn more about the team of Engineers and Architects and check out our Miami page.

Level Engineering & Architecture provides both residential and commercial services, including Structural Design, Architectural Design, Forensic Engineering, Special Inspections, Structural Repair & Renovation, Milestone Inspection, Real Estate/Property Evaluation, Developers Property Analysis, Property Inspection, Due Diligence, Tenant Improvements, Foundation Analysis & Repair, New Construction and more.

We serve Miami and surrounding areas – including Jupiter, West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Pompano Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Hialeah.

Level Engineering & Architecture is growing and we are committed to offering our services supporting our local communities with nationwide resources while also creating unique opportunities for Design professionals who seek more fulfilling work & work life balance.

"We are so excited about our emerging team in Miami. It is an amazing group of talented designers that are as diverse and exciting as Miami itself." - Scott Zurn, P.E. CEO

At Level Engineering & Architecture, we are Licensed and experienced Architects, Engineers, and Designers providing design solutions for Businesses, Contractors, Developers, Real Estate Agents and Homeowners in CO, UT, NV, CA, NY, FL and TX with more locations coming soon.

SOURCE Level Engineering & Architecture

Also from this source

Level Engineering & Architecture opens a new office in Tampa, Florida

Level Engineering & Architecture opens a new office in Los Angeles, California

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.