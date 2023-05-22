Level Engineering & Architecture opens a new office in Tampa, Florida

News provided by

Level Engineering & Architecture

22 May, 2023, 12:54 ET

TAMPA, Fla. , May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Level Engineering & Architecture, a leading provider of Civil / Structural Engineering, Architecture, and Design, is proud to announce the official opening of its new office in Tampa, Florida. The Tampa office provides Engineering and Architectural services to Tampa and surrounding areas – From Apollo Beach, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, to Riverview, South Tampa, Hyde Park, Lutz, and Carrollwood.

Continue Reading
Tampa Bay FL Skyline (PRNewsfoto/Level Engineering & Architecture)
Tampa Bay FL Skyline (PRNewsfoto/Level Engineering & Architecture)

The Tampa location, 8270 Woodland Center Blvd, Suite #144, Tampa, FL 33614, is led by Grant Escobar, P.E. who will act as Managing Engineer for the Tampa office. You can learn more about the team of Engineers and Architects and check out our Tampa page.

Level Engineering provides commercial and residential services, including Structural design, Architectural design, Forensic engineering, Milestone Inspection (40 year inspection), Special inspections, Structural repair & renovation, Real estate/property eval, Property analysis, Property inspection, Due diligence, Tenant improvements, Foundation analysis & repair, New construction and more.

We serve Tampa and surrounding areas – From Apollo Beach, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, to Riverview, South Tampa, Hyde Park, Lutz, and Carrollwood.

Level Engineering & Architecture is growing and we are committed to offering our services nationwide while also creating unique opportunities for Design professionals who seek more fulfilling work & work life balance.

"Grant is a skilled structural engineer with a practical and friendly approach, values his clients and upholds his integrity. With Grant's substantial resources within the organization, Level Engineering and Architecture, under his leadership, can guarantee successful project outcomes to meet your needs.

- Scott Zurn, P.E. CEO

At Level Engineering & Architecture, we are Licensed and experienced Architects and Engineers, and Designers providing design solutions for Businesses, Contractors, Developers, Real Estate Agents and Homeowners in ID, CO, UT, NV, CA, NY, FL and TX with more locations coming soon.

SOURCE Level Engineering & Architecture

Also from this source

Level Engineering & Architecture opens a new office in Los Angeles, California

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.