Level Engineering & Architecture opens a new office in Tampa, Florida

TAMPA, Fla. , May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Level Engineering & Architecture, a leading provider of Civil / Structural Engineering, Architecture, and Design, is proud to announce the official opening of its new office in Tampa, Florida. The Tampa office provides Engineering and Architectural services to Tampa and surrounding areas – From Apollo Beach, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, to Riverview, South Tampa, Hyde Park, Lutz, and Carrollwood.

Tampa Bay FL Skyline (PRNewsfoto/Level Engineering & Architecture)

The Tampa location, 8270 Woodland Center Blvd, Suite #144, Tampa, FL 33614, is led by Grant Escobar, P.E. who will act as Managing Engineer for the Tampa office. You can learn more about the team of Engineers and Architects and check out our Tampa page.

Level Engineering provides commercial and residential services, including Structural design, Architectural design, Forensic engineering, Milestone Inspection (40 year inspection), Special inspections, Structural repair & renovation, Real estate/property eval, Property analysis, Property inspection, Due diligence, Tenant improvements, Foundation analysis & repair, New construction and more.

Level Engineering & Architecture is growing and we are committed to offering our services nationwide while also creating unique opportunities for Design professionals who seek more fulfilling work & work life balance.

"Grant is a skilled structural engineer with a practical and friendly approach, values his clients and upholds his integrity. With Grant's substantial resources within the organization, Level Engineering and Architecture, under his leadership, can guarantee successful project outcomes to meet your needs.

- Scott Zurn, P.E. CEO

At Level Engineering & Architecture, we are Licensed and experienced Architects and Engineers, and Designers providing design solutions for Businesses, Contractors, Developers, Real Estate Agents and Homeowners in ID, CO, UT, NV, CA, NY, FL and TX with more locations coming soon.

