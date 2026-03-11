Level Equity Announces Final Close of Level Structured Capital III, L.P. - Raises $2B in Fundraising Cycle

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Level Equity Management, LLC ("Level"), a middle-market private investment firm focused on providing expansion capital and strategic support to rapid growth software businesses, announced the final closing of Level Structured Capital III, L.P. ("LSC III" or the "Fund"), with $293.5 million in total capital commitments. The Fund was oversubscribed, exceeding its initial target of $225 million, reflecting strong support from Level's existing investor base and significant commitments from new institutional investors.

LSC III continues Level Structured Capital's strategy of partnering with durable, high-growth, capital-efficient software businesses through flexible structured credit and equity solutions intended to minimize dilution. The Fund will provide investments to companies seeking capital to accelerate growth initiatives, pursue acquisitions, and/or provide liquidity to shareholders.

"Level has raised $2 billion in the last 18 months across our equity and credit funds and co-investments. We were pleased to complete the fundraising cycle with LSC III well above target. It is always flattering and exciting to raise fresh capital and this is another great milestone for both our firm and our structured capital business," said Ben Levin, Co-Founder and CEO.

About Level Equity

Level Equity is a middle-market private investment firm focused on providing expansion capital to rapidly growing software companies through its growth equity and structured capital strategies. Since inception, Level has raised over $5 billion in capital commitments and generated more than $2.2 billion of liquidity across 71 realizations. As of March 11, 2026, the firm manages over $6.4 billion in assets and has completed more than 125 investments. Level partners closely with management teams to drive long-term value creation through its in-house operating platform, NextLevel Operations.

For more information, visit www.levelequity.com.

SOURCE Level Equity