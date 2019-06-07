Level Forward Extends 10% Giving To Broadway

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As Co-Producers on two Tony-nominated shows, Level Forward announced today that it is extending the company's 10% giving model to Broadway. The model pairs each of the company's productions with a non-profit beneficiary partner, donating 10% of net profits from Level Forward's portfolio to a group of thematically aligned organizations.

Paired with OKLAHOMA !, Level Forward has selected SHINE MSD. The non-profit, started by two students from Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School , advances the healing and prevention of gun violence through arts activities, programs and camps. The two young founders, Sawyer Garrity and Andrea Pena , will be Level Forward's guests at the Tony Awards. Together, SHINE and Level Forward are working to extend the healing power of the arts through increased access, at a growing number of schools across the country, to spread the conversations and questions that the reimagined production of OKLAHOMA ! elicits about otherness and community.

"Our country's youth faces a trauma epidemic caused by ever increasing gun violence. We learned this firsthand in Parkland, Florida. In time, we found the arts to be one of the most effective tools to combat trauma, find resiliency, effect change, and bring unity to our community. With Level Forward's help, we are bringing these powerful tools to other communities in need, though we hope we will be needed much less in the future," said Joe Garrity, President of Shine MSD, Inc.





Paired with WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME, Level Forward has selected Generation Citizen (GC). The organization, started by Scott Warren and led by DeNora Getachew in New York , believes that all students have a right to civics education that prepares them to participate in our democracy. Together, Generation Citizen and Level Forward will work to expand the footprint of the organization's Action Civics curriculum, particularly to school districts that are under resourced and less visible.

"Action Civics is rooted in the idea that the best way for students to grow into informed and active citizens is not just by learning about civic structures and processes, but by engaging politically within their local communities," said Scott Warren, CEO of Generation Citizen. Executive Director of GC New York, DeNora Getachew, followed, "We believe that failing to prepare the next generation of young people to appreciate and understand how to participate in our democracy has real consequences. We are so appreciative of Level Forward's partnership and commitment to our vision of deepening youth political engagement as it's key to ensuring that our democracy reflects all voices."

Added Level Forward CEO Adrienne Becker, "Justice through art leads to justice in our world. So, we keep creating and supporting good work. Our investors, Broadway and organizational partners are trailblazing a course correction, proving how meaningful collaboration can deliver financial returns and a greater good, and unlocking more value all around."

About SHINE MSD

Following the tragic mass shooting that took place at Stoneman Douglas High School, Shine MSD, Inc., was created to provide mental health programs centered around the arts. Shine MSD is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization committed to helping those affected by trauma, especially related to gun violence, through art-based therapy. All donations to Shine MSD are tax deductible. Shine MSD anticipates the healing and mental health needs in our local community to be a continuous, ongoing effort for many years. In addition, we seek to expand the scope of our work to other individuals and communities in need across the country and around the world.

About Generation Citizen

Generation Citizen is transforming how civics education is taught by bringing the subject to life. We champion real-world democracy education that equips all young people with the skills and knowledge needed to effect change. To ensure that our democracy represents the voices of all people, we prioritize working with students from communities that have been historically excluded from the political process. Our Action Civics program inspires robust civic participation by inviting students to engage directly with the local issues and institutions impacting their communities. We provide thought leadership, conduct research, and build coalitions to advocate for state and district level policies that ensure schools prioritize Action Civics education. Established as a nonprofit organization in 2010, GC has grown rapidly, establishing six national locations and educating more than 60,000 students across the country to date.

About Level Forward

Level Forward develops, produces and finances high quality entertainment with Oscar, Emmy and Tony-winning producers, working to extend the influence and opportunity of creative excellence, advance economic transformation and support new voices. We take great responsibility for our work, using film, television, digital and live media to advance equity and shareholder return through story-driven, impact-minded properties. @levelforward

