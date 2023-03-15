Level Forward Launches Impact Advisory Group

Key Partners Will Collaborate to Maximize the Reach & Impact of Commercial Entertainment

Timed to Level Forward's 5th Anniversary and 2023 Anthem Award, Mini-Studio Continues Taking Steps to Broaden the Access and Opportunity of Story-Driven / Impact-Minded, Film, Theater, & Television

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Timed to its fifth anniversary, the Tony Award-winning, ACLU/NYCLU-honored, and Anthem Award-winning entertainment company Level Forward – a film, theater, and television mini-studio dedicated to producing story-driven and impact-minded work – has announced the formation the Level Forward Impact Advisory Group (LF-IAG). Comprised of select non-profit organizations and experts, the group will work with producers and brands to maximize the social and financial value of commercial entertainment with dual-value potential for both stakeholder return and public good.

Initial LF-IAG members include: A Call To Men , Advocates For Youth , Black Voters Matter , Elmcor , Fund For Women's Equality , One Fair Wage , and Third Wave Fund , as well as former Chairperson and Commissioner of the New York City Commission on Human Rights Carmelyn P. Malalis, former Publisher of The Feminist Press Jamia Wilson, and Emerson College's Distinguished Artist in Residence, author/activist P. Carl.

In its half-decade of developing, producing, financing, and distributing films and shows, Level Forward has been re-imagining how stories are told, the business practices behind them, and the relationship between the bottom line and social change. Amidst increasingly overloaded and discerning audiences, and calls for greater transparency, consumers are incorporating higher standards of accountability and authenticity in their entertainment choices. Advising Level Forward, its productions, and brand partners in this regard is the charge of the LF-IAG.

Examples of Level Forward in action include the 2023 Anthem Award-winning POTUS Coalition, formed in connection with the Broadway play POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumba** Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive; the partnership between the film The Assistant and The New York Women's Foundation; between the Independent Spirit Award-nominated Holler and Appalshop, or the recently announced forthcoming film release The Year Between and the National Alliance on Mental Illness Chicago.

"We are proud to partner with Level Forward and this impactful group of organizations that have set the highest standards of excellence in community organizing and representation. As a commercial entertainment company, Level Forward has helped us redefine what partnership can look like and worked with us to carve collaborative paths forward as we seek to impact culture that can at once serve all communities, businesses, and the public good," said Level Forward Impact Advisory Group member Ted Bunch, Chief Development Officer of A Call to Men, on behalf of the LF-IAG.

"It has taken us five years to earn the trust of this unparalleled group of advisors and to participate in a critical industry sea change: producers, financiers, and distributors valuing the credible and authentic perspectives of various stakeholder audiences as a driver of bottom-line consequences," said Level Forward Co-Founder and CEO Adrienne Becker. "Responsible storytelling is no longer a choice. It has become an industry norm and we are proud to stand alongside our LF-IAG partners as this shift continues."

