LEVEL SELECT™ CBD Gummies Now Available Nationwide

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LEVEL SELECT, the performance-based CBD products line backed by trusted CBD company Kadenwood LLC, announced today the rollout of LEVEL SELECT Gummies. Launching with three unique benefit and flavor blends, LEVEL SELECT Gummies will hold the quality standards of LEVEL SELECT products in a convenient edible form.

The additions to LEVEL SELECT's product portfolio are made with CBD Isolate developed through LEVEL SELECT's US-based seed-to-shelf production process, which ensures each product offers maximum potency and value to consumers. Formulated with functional ingredients to benefit sleep, energy, and the immune system, LEVEL SELECT Gummies will come in three unique flavor profiles. Each blend will be available in a 60-count jar ($49.99) and 10-count trial pack ($9.99).

An instant game-changer to the CBD category, LEVEL SELECT is meant to help maintain a healthy and energized lifestyle. Each flavor is designed to target the most prominent benefits desired by CBD users. The line includes:

Restful Sleep : 25mg of CBD per serving plus Melatonin and Lemon Balm to promote quality sleep - with a natural Berry flavor

: 25mg of CBD per serving plus Melatonin and Lemon Balm to promote quality sleep - with a natural Berry flavor Focused Energy : 25mg of CBD per serving with Caffeine and Ginseng for a natural mental boost - with a natural Tropical flavor

: 25mg of CBD per serving with Caffeine and Ginseng for a natural mental boost - with a natural Tropical flavor Immune Support: 25mg of CBD per serving plus Vitamin C and Turmeric for overall wellness support - with a natural Citrus flavor

LEVEL SELECT Gummies are third-party tested to create a CBD product consumers can trust. The non-GMO, vegan, and gluten free product line can easily be incorporated into users' daily wellness routine and will metabolize into the bloodstream for longer lasting effects. The gummies can also be taken in conjunction with LEVEL SELECT Oil Drops, creams, and Sports Roll-ons.

"The LEVEL SELECT brand delivers high performing products for consumers with active lifestyles. We have always made it our mission to transcend the category, launching trusted CBD products that are formulated for world-class athletes yet accessible to everyone," said Erick Dickens, CEO and Co-Founder of Kadenwood. "With the growing demand for CBD gummies, we knew LEVEL SELECT's high-quality standards and ingredients would produce a superior product for consumers."

"We're constantly evolving our products to meet consumers' needs, so gummies were a natural next step as it's a fast-growing form in the category and it simplifies the CBD experience," said Traci Mason, Vice President and General Manager at Kadenwood. "By combining CBD with popular supplements, we formulated a great tasting product without the bitterness to bring ease to users' daily wellness routines."

Designed to help keep users moving and motivated in innovative formats, LEVEL SELECT CBD products are developed using Kadenwood's proprietary CBD formula, which sets the industry standard of quality and potency. The brand benefits from the guidance of former Surgeon General Richard Carmona, MD, MPH, FACS, who sits on its Advisory Board, ensuring the highest standards of quality are upheld throughout the vertically-integrated production of Kadenwood's CBD.

LEVEL SELECT CBD gummies and are now available at LevelSelectCBD.com

About CBD

CBD is a non-intoxicating cannabinoid found in cannabis. After tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), cannabidiol (CBD) is the second most abundant cannabinoid in the plant and is believed to have many potential therapeutic benefits, including anti-inflammatory, analgesic, anti-anxiety and seizure-suppressant properties.

About LEVEL SELECT

Launched in 2019, LEVEL SELECT is a Kadenwood, LLC brand of performance-based CBD personal care products, made with a proprietary blend of Broad Spectrum and Nano CBD with 0% THC. LEVEL SELECT is an instant game-changer helping users maintain a healthy and active lifestyle, from smaller everyday activities to physical exercise, competitive sports, travel and more. LEVEL SELECT includes a full line of CBD Sports Creams, Roll-Ons, and Oil Drops. To learn more about LEVEL SELECT, please visit https://levelselectcbd.com .

About Kadenwood, LLC

Founded in 2019, Kadenwood is a privately-held consumer products lifestyle company relentlessly focused on shaping CBD into a trusted and safe mainstream wellness category. To drive this mission, Kadenwood is backed by decades of CPG marketing and category innovation expertise and industry-leading, vertically-integrated CBD farming to ensure quality CBD oil from seed-to-shelf that contains no THC. In Fall 2019, Kadenwood launched its first branded products under LEVEL SELECT™ in personal care. To learn more about Kadenwood brands, please visit https://www.kadenwoodbrands.com .

