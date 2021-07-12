Level Sensors and Switches Market Analysis Featuring ABB Ltd., AMETEK Inc., and Emerson Electric Co. | Discover Company Insights in Technavio
ABB Ltd., AMETEK Inc., and Emerson Electric Co. will emerge as major level sensors and switches market participants during 2021-2025
Jul 12, 2021, 23:20 ET
NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The level sensors and switches market is expected to grow by USD 1.22 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the level sensors and switches market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.
The level sensors and switches market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.
With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.
This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:
- Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.
- Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.
- Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Major Three Level Sensors and Switches Market Participants:
ABB Ltd.
The company offers level sensors and switches such as LMC7100, PCCU, TCI, MS10, MS50, and others.
AMETEK Inc.
The company offers level sensors and switches such as 8TJ209, F8300, 610XXX, 8TJ143XXX, and others.
Emerson Electric Co.
The company offers level sensors and switches such as Rosemount 2140 level detector vibrating fork, Rosemount 2130 level switch vibrating fork, and others.
Level Sensors and Switches Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Level sensors and switches market is segmented as below:
- Technology
- Contact
- Non-contact
- End-user
- Oil And Gas
- Water And Wastewater Treatment
- Chemical
- Food And Beverage
- Others
- Type
- Hydrostatic Pressure
- Microwave/radar
- Ultrasonic
- Vibratory Probe
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
The level sensors and switches market is driven by the increasing demand for level sensors and switches in the oil and gas industry. In addition, the growth in the water and wastewater treatment industry is expected to trigger the level sensors and switches market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
