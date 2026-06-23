Level Up Math Launches K-8 Adaptive Platform as 1.5 Million Eighth Graders Lack Basic Math Skills

A free assessment, mastery-based practice, and plain-language parent reports. At a fraction of the cost of tutoring chains.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Playful Digits today announced the launch of Level Up Math, an adaptive K-8 math practice platform that helps parents find and fix their child's math gaps before high school exposes them.

On the 2024 Nation's Report Card, 39 percent of US eighth graders scored below NAEP Basic in math, over 1.5 million students heading into high school without the foundations algebra demands. Yet nearly nine in ten parents believe their child is on track.

Level Up parent dashboard Level Up parent-child pledge screen

Level Up Math closes that awareness gap. It begins with a free assessment across five Common Core domains, then turns the results into a plain-language parent report that names the two or three skills to fix first, often a grade or two behind the child's current schoolwork.

"Almost no child is genuinely bad at math," said Mihai Seceleanu, founder of Level Up Math. "Usually a foundation went shaky a year or two earlier. Finding it is detective work, and rebuilding takes structured practice across the connected skills, not just more drills on the same topic."

Practice uses spaced repetition, a research-backed technique for long-term memory, revisiting each skill across days, weeks, and months. Every problem comes with a worked solution that names the key insight and the common mistakes, often tailored to the exact wrong answer a child picked.

There are no leaderboards, no streak shaming, no ads to children, and no AI training on child data. Instead, a parent and child can set a quest the child works toward, with a reward at the end, a bike upgrade or a fun night out, which the company says does wonders for motivation. Level Up Math is COPPA-aligned and GDPR-compliant, collecting only a child's first name and grade.

Early users put it plainly. A math teacher in Montana reports the assessment results "correctly identify gaps from previous years," and a Level Up parent in Ohio calls the report "a helpful map for what to practice next."

Getting started is free: the initial assessment and parent report cost nothing, no credit card. Parents who want to continue pay $14.99 per month per child, with a 33 percent sibling discount and a 30-day money-back guarantee. Level Up Math covers more than 2,000 skills aligned to the Common Core across grades K through 8, plus dozens of interactive tools, from visually rich early-grade scenes to algebra, geometry, and statistics builders for older students.

About Level Up Math

Level Up Math is an adaptive K-8 math practice platform that begins with a free assessment and builds a personalized practice path one mastered skill at a time.

Press Contact

Mihai Botea, Level Up Math

+15128067363

[email protected]

https://levelupmath.com

SOURCE Playful Digits