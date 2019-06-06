Level-Up Your Audio With Haymaker At E3 2019

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Haymaker, a company focused on delivering the best sound experience around, is excited to unveil its flagship headphones at E3 2019, the world's premier event for computer and video games. Known as "The Haymaker", these headphones are set to completely disrupt the market because they offer a sleek and premium design with innovative features that are perfect for gaming! The Haymaker is on display in the Company's booth (#247) during E3 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, from June 11-13, 2019.

"Finding headphones that look as good as they sound is downright frustrating. We took this, as well as feedback from consumers about how they wanted their headphones to sound, into account when we developed The Haymaker," said Matt Bremyer, Founder of Haymaker. "Whether you're a mobile, PC or console gamer, these headphones will not only look badass, but will also deliver an incredible sound experience that is unmatched on the market. We can't wait to show them off at E3."

The Haymaker is equipped with dual mode adaptive noise canceling, touch sensor controls, and clear voice processing for the most intense and collaborative gaming sessions. It is also compatible with smart devices and desktop computers via Bluetooth to control music transmission and play, telephone reception and buzz off. Gamers can rejoice as the headphones can also connect with MB/NB/Xbox/PS4 via aux Line-In for console and a USB Line-In junction box for PC, to play games and music.

Equipped with Dirac 3D Audio™, The Haymaker can accurately represent sounds that come from all directions which is ideal for gaming. The Haymaker also boasts Dirac HD Sound® which corrects impulse and magnitude frequency response to improve musical staging, clarity, voice intelligibility and bass fidelity.

With a sleek, black carbon fiber body, The Haymaker is the definition of premium. The headphones come with two complete memory foam speaker pad sets – one leather set for listening to music, and another perforated cloth set for gaming. Multicolor synchronous RGB LED lights (eight color options in total) line the earphone housing and the headband which is both stretchable and foldable. An LED indicator (red/blue double-color LED lighting) on the headphone frame also indicates Bluetooth connectivity, power charge status and low voltage. Additional accessories include a 3.5mm auxiliary cord, universal micro USB-C cord, carrying case, PC gaming controller adaptor, additional set of memory foam speaker pads and a quick-start guide. The Haymaker will be available this summer at The-Haymaker.com for $329.95.

About Haymaker:

Haymaker is owned by Peak Audio LLC, a company founded by Matt Bremyer. Haymaker focuses on building products that its customers love, by building in features that allow the wearer to customize them to their liking. Haymaker focuses on building products that are worth the spend. All systems are designed by Haymaker and feature premium materials. Haymaker believes in giving customers systems that will last and stay in excellent working condition for the life of the product. For more information on Haymaker, please visit The-Haymaker.com.

