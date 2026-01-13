Level2 Partners with Webull, Bringing No-Code Strategy Automation to Retail Traders

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Level2, an intuitive, fully visual platform, that simplifies strategy creation and automation for traders of all experience levels, today announced its partnership with Webull (NASDAQ: BULL), an online investment platform. Embedded directly into the Webull platform, Level2 empowers traders to create, test, and execute automated strategies without writing a single line of code, transforming the trading experience and redefining engagement.

The integration addresses a critical gap in the market: retail traders crave institutional-grade automation, but few platforms make it accessible. With Level2, Webull users gain professional-level automation without the technical barriers, rapid strategy testing for faster learning, and community insights to optimize performance, all within a single integrated trading environment.

"Our mission at Level2 is to make advanced trading automation accessible to every trader," said Andrew Grevett, Co-founder & CEO of Level2. "Partnering with Webull brings this vision to life, enabling retail traders to automate strategies and enhance their trading experience."

Level2's integration with Webull ushers in the next evolution in retail trading. Webull users will have access to key features to drive smarter trading, including:

Drag-and-Drop Strategy Builder : Traders can visually design strategies using an intuitive interface. Set rules like "buy when RSI dips below 30" or "50 EMA crosses above 200 EMA" in minutes, making automation accessible to all skill levels.

: Traders can visually design strategies using an intuitive interface. Set rules like "buy when RSI dips below 30" or "50 EMA crosses above 200 EMA" in minutes, making automation accessible to all skill levels. Real-time Backtesting : Test strategies against historical market data to validate performance before deploying real capital. This reduces early losses, builds confidence, and encourages sustained trading activity.

: Test strategies against historical market data to validate performance before deploying real capital. This reduces early losses, builds confidence, and encourages sustained trading activity. Seamless Analysis-to-Execution: Identify market patterns through interactive charts and convert them into automated rules and trade on the Webull platform. The all-in-one workflow keeps traders focused and active.

Identify market patterns through interactive charts and convert them into automated rules and trade on the Webull platform. The all-in-one workflow keeps traders focused and active. Community-Powered Insights: Learn from top-performing strategies shared by the Webull community. By leveraging peer knowledge, traders accelerate their learning curve while fostering an active, collaborative ecosystem.

Webull users can access the automation tools with a few clicks, while the backend handles execution seamlessly. No additional setup or coding is required, enabling immediate adoption and functionality.

"Bringing professional-level automation to our traders furthers Webull's mission to democratize access to trading. Through our partnership with Level2, traders can test and run automated strategies with ease, and approach the market with greater certainty," said Carlos Questell, Head of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development at Webull. "By collaborating with industry leaders like Level2, we're able to bring best-in-class solutions to our users faster."

Level2 is available to Webull traders in the U.S. For more information about Level2, visit www.trylevel2.com. To learn more about Webull and its offerings, visit www.webull.com.

About Level2:

Level2 is a pioneering technology company focused on transforming the way active traders engage with financial markets. Through its intuitive, fully visual platform, Level2 simplifies strategy creation and automation for traders of all experience levels, eliminating the need for complex coding or technical expertise. With a commitment to innovation and accessibility, Level2 is helping shape the future of active trading by making professional-grade tools available to a broader audience, driving smarter, more efficient trading.

About Webull US:

Webull is a leading online investment platform built on next generation global infrastructure. Users of the Webull platform are empowered to pursue their financial goals with advanced charting tools, cutting-edge technology, and real-time market data. Through Webull's online brokerage, self-directed investors can access low-cost trading across a wide range of assets, including securities, options, and futures, along with wealth management services. Webull Financial LLC ("Webull Financial") is registered as a broker-dealer with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a futures commission merchant registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Webull Financial is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), the National Futures Association (NFA), and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). Advisory accounts and services are provided by Webull Advisors LLC, an investment advisor registered with the SEC. Registration does not imply a level of skill or training. Event contract trading is highly speculative and may not be suitable for all investors. Webull asks customers to carefully consider all risks associated with an investment in an Event Contract, including without limitation the risks set forth in the disclosure documents linked below, and consult with a financial professional and any other advisors that you deem appropriate before investing in any Event Contract. All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of principal. Options involve unique risks not suitable for all investors. Please visit www.webull.com/disclosures to read the applicable disclosure documents. For more information about Webull, visit www.webull.com.

About Webull Corporation:



Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) owns and operates Webull, a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. Through its global network of licensed brokerages, Webull offers investment services in 14 markets across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Webull serves more than 25 million registered users globally, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, futures, fractional shares, and digital assets through Webull's trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources. Learn more at https://www.webullcorp.com/.

SOURCE Level2