Level5 Events by The Expo Group Continues Trend of Adding Industry Leaders to The Team with New VP of Business Development

DALLAS, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Level5 Events by The Expo Group has added Heidi Jacobson as Vice President, Business Development to help lead the company's expansion of higher education and corporate events.

Heidi Jacobson joins Level5 Events as the VP of Business Development.

Heidi formerly served as a senior sales executive at Encore Productions where she delivered imaginative corporate events for clients such as Amazon Services, Morgan Stanley, Intel, The National Basketball Players Association and many more. She has led sales and client relations efforts at Freeman, Cornerstone and other key industry production houses where she repeatedly delivered game-changing impact for her clients.

"I am excited to join the growing team at Level5 Events. Their passion for exceeding client expectations is the perfect match with my persistence to turn the impossible into reality," said Mrs. Jacobson. "My drive to deliver unforgettable events that help brands tell a story fits perfectly with Level5 Event's mission to connect communities in ways clients could never imagine."

"Heidi brings everything to the table one expects in a dynamic sales executive: drive, vision and attention to detail," said Gary Wokas, Executive Vice President and General Manager for Level5 Events. "Her constant focus on client satisfaction will only further our efforts to go above and beyond to deliver unexpected levels of event success."

Heidi's key responsibilities will include servicing current accounts, driving new business opportunities and working with the Level5 Events creative team to build immersive events in the corporate and higher education markets.

About the Expo Group

The Expo Group serves as architects for connecting communities through the design and management of personalized, unforgettable tradeshows and events. The company helps its clients reimagine events by leveraging behavioral science to deliver customized brand experiences with valuable content, connections, and commerce. It has headquarters near Dallas with offices in Chicago, Las Vegas, Orlando and Washington D.C. For more information, visit theexpogroup.com or contact [email protected].

Media Contact

Michael Guillory

214-882-9499

[email protected]

SOURCE The Expo Group