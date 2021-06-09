LEVEL5 Goes Big In Texas

"Business is growing here in Texas," said LEVEL 5 President, Luke Kassler. "And we couldn't be happier to be working with great partners across this great state. The upswing in projects and the overall economic momentum seems to be a microcosm of what we're seeing across the country. It's exciting."

LEVEL5 is especially proud to be working with both new and previous clients in equal measure. In fact, the company has so many Texas projects underway, with others in the pipeline, they're looking to add a regional office in the state.

LEVEL5 CEO, Brad Eller explains, "LEVEL5 builds. Not only financial institutions, but relationships. Having a regional office here in Texas will allow us to grow these valuable relationships. And besides," he continued, "It's a key differentiator for us."

With its long history of projects and relationships in the state, LEVEL5 is big on Texas. And they don't see a slowdown in project development any time soon.

About LEVEL5

LEVEL5 builds best-in-class financial facilities. These include bank and credit union branches, operations centers and corporate headquarters.

LEVEL5 prides itself on being a trusted partner that helps their clients grow through market analysis, site selection, design-build services and overall construction know-how.

LEVEL5 builds more than buildings. They build relationships, trust and success. On-time, on-budget and on a level all their own.

Founded in 2002, LEVEL5 is headquartered in Atlanta, with regional offices in Raleigh and the Salt Lake City area, which oversee projects for their Bank and Credit Union clients.

