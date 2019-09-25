LEVEL5 Levels-Up Staff Positions to Support Growth

ATLANTA, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LEVEL5, a leading design-build company working exclusively with retail banks and credit unions across the country, announced today the hiring of multiple new positions to support the company's overall growth.

Kurt Klassen has joined as the VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES, overseeing a national sales team and driving key business development efforts for the company. Mr. Klassen has extensive experience leading high performing sales organizations across multiple industries with a proven track record of stimulating growth and achieving year over year revenue goals.

Justin Kroop has joined as the VICE PRESIDENT OF MARKETING, overseeing all marketing efforts across the company. Mr. Kroop has a unique blend of agency and client-side experience for multiple industries, with a specialty in high-growth companies. Mr. Kroop has worked at both Fortune 500 companies and start-ups, overseeing a multitude of different Marketing disciplines such as branding, digital advertising, social media, content marketing and trade shows, among others.

David Reeves joins LEVEL5 as a Design-Build Project Executive, providing support for national projects and key accounts. Mr. Reeves is a seasoned construction executive with deep experience in managing multi-site jobs for national restaurants and retailers. Mr. Reeves' national experience will particularly be useful as he manages LEVEL5's Main Office and multi-branch projects across the country.

Greg Oates joins as a Director of Business Development in the lower Mid-West and specifically the Texas market, which has been an area of concentration and great success for LEVEL5. Mr. Oates is based in Texas and has many years of experience in Retail Banking Design-Build.

Jim Wood joins LEVEL5 as Director of Business Development, serving Financial Institutions in the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest states. Mr. Wood has extensive experience working with Financial Institutions, having most recently been with GLORY, acting as a strategic consultant to help FI's grow through proven strategies and technology deployments.

Ethan Wautelet joins as Director of Business Development, serving the upper Midwest states. Based in Chicago, Illinois, Mr. Wautelet comes from a software background, most recently with Redwood Software, where he counseled clients and implemented strategies to stimulate and aid growth through digital transformations.

Emma Williams has joined the LEVEL5 Marketing department as a Graphic Designer/Marketing Specialist. Ms. Williams graduated from Georgia-based Mercer University and will be focusing on Corporate Branding, Marketing Automation and Design.

Additionally, LEVEL5 has onboarded four Construction Superintendents and five project-oriented roles supporting projects regionally and nationally, with several more roles currently open.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to have these folks join the LEVEL5 team," said Brad Eller, CEO of LEVEL5. "Their collective experience speaks for itself and I know they will be instrumental in helping LEVEL5 continue its strong growth." Luke Kassler, President of LEVEL5 added, "As we looked internally and identified certain departments that needed increased focus, we sought to find the best candidates who had the right blend of institutional knowledge and industry experience. These roles not only reflect our growth, but have also allowed us to be better positioned as we are already looking ahead to 2020."

With headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, LEVEL5 has already recently announced the opening of a West Coast Regional Office in the Salt Lake City area, in addition to an already operating Raleigh, North Carolina Regional Office.

About LEVEL5

LEVEL5 is a complete Design-Build firm, with a focus on the financial sector, helping banks and credit unions across the country, grow, expand and evolve through branch transformation, expansion, remodels and redesigns.

LEVEL5 brings a data-driven approach to Design-Build, offering Consulting services in addition to its Real Estate, Design-Build and Innovation services.

Founded in 2002, LEVEL5 has been recognized as the 51st fastest growing company on the Inc. 500 list, as well as the 28th fastest growing private company in Atlanta.

SOURCE LEVEL5

Related Links

https://www.level5.com/

