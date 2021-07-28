LEVEL5 Sees Continued Growth In Colorado

"We're really proud of everything we've built here in Colorado," said LEVEL 5 President, Luke Kassler. "It's especially gratifying to earn so much repeat business. It tells us we must be doing something right."

Part of what LEVEL5 does includes branch optimization and branch network expansion, to include Market Analysis, Site Selection and of course, Design-Build. These areas of expertise have helped spark a great deal of growth for both LEVEL5, and their Colorado-based partners

With so much happening in the area, LEVEL5 decided to open a Western Regional Office to anchor all ongoing projects from the Rockies westward. "It's important to have a presence close to our partners," explains LEVEL5 CEO, Brad Eller. "That's why we opened an office over in Salt Lake City. Of all the things LEVEL5 builds, relationships may be the most important. Being out here allows us to grow these valuable relationships."

Be on the lookout for project completion announcements, photos and case study videos, which can be found on the Portfolio Page of the LEVEL5 website.

About LEVEL5

LEVEL5 builds best-in-class branches, corporate headquarters and operations centers for its bank and credit union partners through market analysis, site selection, design-build services and overall construction know-how.

Founded in 2001, LEVEL5 builds more than buildings – they build relationships, trust and success – on-budget and on a level all their own.

