LEVEL8 Marks New Brand Milestone With 18 International Design Awards Over the Past 8 Years

Recognition from Red Dot, iF Design and IDEA, together with the second SGS verification of S-TEK Wheels, reflects the brand's continued investment in design, engineering and product innovation.

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LEVEL8, the premium travel lifestyle brand recognized by global frequent flyers for its devotion to design-led innovation and engineering, is marking a new milestone in its design-led growth, having been repeatedly honored over the past 8 years with a total of 18 international design awards across its luggage and travel product portfolio.

Recognition from the Red Dot Design Award, iF Design Award and International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA) reflects LEVEL8's continued investment in industrial design, structural engineering, material selection and user-centered product development. Rather than approaching luggage as a simple container, the brand designs each collection around the practical demands of modern travel, from packing efficiency and mobility to security and space management.

In June 2026, LEVEL8's signature S-TEK Wheels earned the SGS "Silent Wheels" certification for the second time, building upon its initial verification in 2024. The independent verification adds further validation to the brand's broader commitment to combining thoughtful design with measurable product performance.

"For LEVEL8, design is closely connected to product performance and the realities of modern travel," said a Product Manager at LEVEL8. "Every structural detail, material choice and functional feature is developed around a specific traveler need. Our international design awards and the SGS verification of S-TEK Wheels represent different forms of recognition, but both reflect our continued focus on creating products that are practical, distinctive and built for long-term use."

An Award-Winning Approach to Modern Travel

Over the past eight years, LEVEL8 has built a portfolio of 18 international design awards across luggage, backpacks and other travel products. The recognized designs span multiple generations of the brand's product development, including the Voyageur, Captain, Creator, One-Touch, and Freeloop collections.

These awards reflect more than visual styling. Across its portfolio, LEVEL8 uses structured geometry, material integrity and scenario-based design to address common travel frictions, such as limited packing space, unstable mobility, inconvenient opening systems and inefficient interior layouts.

The Voyageur Luggage collection, for example, received the 2024 Red Dot Award in the Luggage and Bags category, recognizing the quality of its product design. Other LEVEL8 products have also received recognition from iF Design and IDEA for their approach to functionality, form and modern travel use.

Turning Design Into Practical Product Innovation

LEVEL8 develops its luggage systems around the way people actually move through airports, hotels, city streets and business environments. Key structural details are designed to improve the travel experience while maintaining a clean and recognizable visual identity.

One example is the brand's minimal-radius R20 corner design, used across key luggage collections to reduce unused interior space and create a more practical packing area. Wide-handle structures, flat interior surfaces, front-opening systems and reinforced frames are then applied according to the needs of each travel scenario.

Adventure Expandable Luggage (Designed for Limited Spaces): The Adventure Series addresses one of the most common challenges of urban travel: opening and organizing a suitcase in a small hotel room or narrow corridor. Its front-opening lid requires less floor space than a traditional clamshell suitcase, while the expandable structure provides additional capacity when travel plans require more room.

Voyageur Check-In Luggage (Capacity for Long-Haul Travel): Designed for international travel, extended journeys and family trips, the Voyageur Series offers spacious Designed for international travel, extended journeys and family trips, the Voyageur Series offers spacious checked luggage built around an ultra-wide handle system and an R20 minimal corner radius. For models 26 inches and larger, the series features a specialized 3:7 asymmetrical trunk-style opening. This unique structure creates a deeper, flatter, and more accessible packing space, helping travelers organize larger loads without the obstruction commonly caused by conventional handle tubes.

Hegent Aluminum Frame Luggage (Security With Lightweight Mobility): The Hegent Series combines a zipperless aluminum frame with a lightweight polycarbonate shell, bringing together the secure closure of an aluminum-frame suitcase and the mobility of hardshell luggage. Its minimalist exterior and structured construction make it suitable for light business travel, short vacations and travelers who prefer a clean, contemporary aesthetic.

Captain Carry-On Luggage (Refined Mobility for Business Travel): The Captain Series is designed for frequent flyers and business travelers looking for durable, streamlined The Captain Series is designed for frequent flyers and business travelers looking for durable, streamlined carry-on luggage that supports efficient movement through airports, hotels and mobile work environments. Its centralized wide handle helps create a flatter interior and a stable top surface, while protective metal corners and a clean, rivetless exterior balance structural strength with a polished professional appearance.

Engineering Performance Beyond Award-Winning Design

LEVEL8's product development extends beyond exterior form and interior organization. The brand also focuses on components that directly affect mobility, durability and everyday handling.

Its signature S-TEK Wheels use a heavy-duty steel dual-bearing structure designed to provide a stable, smooth and low-noise glide under typical travel loads. Each wheel also features two distinctive yellow circles inspired by the LEVEL8 visual identity, connecting the functional component with the wider brand design language.

In June 2026, the S-TEK Wheels earned the SGS "Silent Wheels" certification for the second time following independent third-party testing, marking its second such verification after first receiving it in 2024. The recognition provides additional support for LEVEL8's approach to pairing industrial design with independently evaluated product performance.

This focus on wheel performance builds on the brand's earlier durability testing. As early as 2018, a LEVEL8 carry-on completed a continuous 45-kilometer mileage test under a 16-kilogram payload, with recorded tire wear of less than two millimeters, while all other components remained fully functional and undamaged.

Premium Materials for Global Travel

LEVEL8 supports its structural designs with materials selected for durability, impact resistance and long-term use.

The brand's hardshell luggage collections use German-made Makrolon® polycarbonate, while selected premium collections incorporate aerospace-grade aluminum-magnesium alloy. High-end models also use interior linings made with RPET recycled polyester, balancing durability with a more responsible approach to material selection.

LEVEL8 luggage is also designed around the practical requirements of international travel. Integrated TSA-approved combination locks support airport inspection procedures while helping travelers secure their belongings throughout a journey.

By combining internationally recognized design, scenario-based product development, component engineering and high-performance materials, LEVEL8 continues to strengthen its position in the premium travel market. Its 8-year award track record and twice SGS-verified S-TEK Wheels demonstrate how the brand translates design thinking into more efficient, controlled and comfortable travel experiences.

For more information, please visit: https://www.clkmg.com/LEVEL8/AppleofLuggage

About LEVEL8

Founded in 2008, LEVEL8 is a premium travel lifestyle brand focused on engineered mobility and more efficient travel experiences. The brand combines structural design, product engineering and high-performance materials to develop luggage systems for business travel, international journeys and modern urban mobility. Having earned 18 international design awards over the past 8 years, LEVEL8 is recognized for transforming practical travel needs into thoughtfully designed products.

SOURCE LEVEL8