LevelField Financial Appoints Lisa Hough to Head of Business Development

Lisa Hough joins LevelField from Unchained Capital , a bitcoin-native financial services firm, where she was director of client solutions. Ms. Hough developed a keen understanding of cross-market dynamics during a decade in natural gas trading and risk management at energy trading organizations, including Vastar Resources, Enron, and PG&E National Energy Group.

Ms. Hough will bring her knowledge of the digital asset space to expand LevelField's market presence. In addition, Ms. Hough will focus on developing the digital asset business and introducing new clients to LevelField. She is based in Houston and will report to Gene A. Grant, II, founder & CEO of LevelField.

"Lisa is the perfect addition to LevelField's veteran banking and financial service executive team. Her experience will meet our clients' wants and needs, which are well-managed and regulated investment products that blend established and emerging digital assets," said Mr. Grant. "Lisa's ability to connect with clients will enable them to rapidly build a well-informed perspective on digital assets."

"My passion is to educate and connect all people to bitcoin because it is the only form of property that can be held by every human on earth, regardless of property rights," said Ms. Hough.

Ms. Hough is a frequent speaker at global finance and energy conferences and is often called upon by executive teams and leadership forums as they build an informed thesis on Bitcoin. Ms. Hough graduated from Miss Porter's School and Southern Methodist University, where she received a BA in Biology.

About LevelField Financial

LevelField is focused on uniting digital assets and traditional banking services in one trusted platform. Founded by banking and financial services veterans, LevelField aims to provide a safe, simple, and secure solution to trade, borrow, and earn using digital and traditional assets. LevelField seeks to acquire a U.S. chartered bank. For more information, visit www.levelfield.us/

