LevelField Financial Appoints Trey Zeluff to Director of Strategy and Innovation

Zeluff joins LevelField from Fertitta Entertainment, Inc. the holding company owned by multi-billionaire Tilman Fertitta , where he drove digital asset strategy and helped broker relationships with the Houston Rockets, Golden Nugget and the myriad portfolio of luxury brands including globally recognized hotels and restaurant brands. At LevelField, Mr. Zeluff will bring his skill and relationships to facilitating opportunities with next generation customers for commercial enterprises in the digital asset space. In addition, Mr. Zeluff will be responsible for developing the overall group strategy, with a focus on building partnerships within the crypto community.

"Trey is a next-generation financial services strategist and connector who is well versed in the opportunities that digital assets afford investors. He is the perfect conduit for LevelField's team of highly experienced banking and financial services veterans to connect with digitally savvy customers who want well-managed and regulated investment products that blend established and emerging digital assets," said Gene Grant, CEO of LevelField. "Trey's experience and vision for the future integration of crypto and commercial enterprises, purposely aligns with who we are and where banking and finance are headed."

"Safe, simple and secure is what people care about when asking someone to manage financial assets, and LevelField was born with that ethos. We're tasked with presenting asset growth opportunities for clients but what we're really doing is maintaining an effective and regulated fiscal environment where customers will have access to a range of products that present returns safely," said Mr. Zeluff. "The traditional financial markets and systems have been constructed in a manner that maintains a status quo, thus it currently does not offer investors the ability to compliantly access the opportunities that digital disruption has already enabled. In time the older, stale organizations offering the same products will gobble up the one service crypto startups and force regulation on them. We're building smart access to these opportunities right now, in a regulated manner and in concert with traditional banking services."

Mr. Zeluff will be based in Houston and report directly to Gene Grant, where he will apply his considerable experience as a digital asset investor and advocate to connect investors with LevelField's hybrid products and wealth management services. Mr. Zeluff was most recently Director of Digital Asset Strategy for Fertitta Entertainment, Inc., where he was tasked with integrating bitcoin into the company's different business lines and developing a corporate investment strategy. His accomplishments include delivering the first licensed Bentley, Bugatti, and Rolls-Royce dealerships to accept bitcoin for payment, the ability to accept bitcoin at over 500 Landry's restaurants and hotels across the U.S., a partnership between the Houston Rockets and a digital asset firm, and a bitcoin savings plan option for Landry's corporate employees. In 2012 Mr. Zeluff began his professional career at Landry's, Inc. as a member of the employee relations team and completed his time in human resources working directly with the VP of HR on labor law compliance and special projects. Mr. Zeluff holds a BA in Psychology and an MS in Organizational Leadership from Mercyhurst University.

About LevelField:

LevelField is uniting digital assets and traditional banking services in one trusted platform. Founded by banking and financial services veterans, LevelField aims to be a well-regulated – safe, simple, and secure – partner to trade, borrow and earn using digital and traditional assets. LevelField aims to acquire a U.S. chartered bank. For more information visit www.levelfield.us/ .

