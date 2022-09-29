LevelField Financial Launches Its White Label Digital Assets Offering for Banks

– A turnkey financial technology solution for banks seeking to offer their customers access to digital assets in a safe, simple and secure way -

HOUSTON, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LevelField Financial (LevelField), the premier U.S. financial services firm uniting digital assets and traditional banking services in one trusted platform, announced today that it has launched its turnkey digital asset solution for banks, which will enable bank customers to buy, sell, hold and transfer digital assets with the safety and security of a platform built on LevelField's compliance-focused technology. Bitcoin will be the first digital currency LevelField will administer with its White Label offering.

Banks will be able to offer digital asset services through a frictionless, low-cost, and efficient technology platform creating a great value-added customer experience, designed to generate fee income for banks and help them attract and retain customer assets. LevelField's White Label offering features their Easy Trade GUI, which was designed to be the simplest way to buy, sell, and hold digital assets.

"The Easy Trade White Label solution is intended to provide banks with the tools to offer a market leading experience for their customers looking to tap into the digital asset class. We drew upon our extensive financial services history to deliver a safe, simple, and secure customer experience coupled with the robust infrastructure expected of financial institutions. Our ability to deliver innovative products while understanding the requirements for financial institutions is what makes LevelField different. We are here to be a reliable partner, and to help banks grow into the digital asset space," said Gene A. Grant II, LevelField CEO.

Access to LevelField's turnkey digital asset solution is available to all U.S. chartered banks. Through the LevelField partnership, the Easy Trade platform will be branded with the individual bank's brand identity.

Levelfield will be announcing the launch of new digital products and services this fall. In addition, LevelField is looking to acquire a bank in Q1 2023 pending regulatory approvals.

About LevelField

LevelField is uniting digital assets and traditional banking services in one trusted platform. Founded by banking and financial services veterans, LevelField aims to be a well-regulated – safe, simple, and secure – partner to trade, borrow and earn using digital and traditional assets. LevelField aims to acquire a U.S. chartered bank. For more information visit www.levelfield.us/ .

