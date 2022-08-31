LevelField Financial Makes Strategic Acquisition of Netshares Financial Services LLC, Putting in Place the Foundation to offer a Full Suite of Compliant, Safe, Secure and Easy to Use Financial Services

– New Platform to Launch; LevelField Capital, An Investment Bank Providing Services to Private Customers and Businesses –

HOUSTON, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LevelField Financial (LevelField), the U.S. financial services firm seeking to unite traditional banking and digital asset products and services in one trusted platform, announced today that it has acquired of Netshares Financial Services, LLC, an SEC registered broker-dealer with crowdfunding portal capabilities, pending regulatory approval. With this acquisition, LevelField will launch LevelField Capital, a division of LevelField Financial, to service client demands including capital raising, accessing private investments, project finance, and advisory services. To oversee this new division, David Lee, Founder and CEO of Netshares, has been named Managing Director of LevelField Capital, and he will work with Thomas Kane, LevelField Managing Director and Head of Capital Markets. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The acquisition continues the unwavering progress LevelField is making towards creating an industry leading financial services firm. Launching in September 2022 is the LevelField digital asset trading and custody platform, featuring Private Client Services for digital assets. LevelField is also in discussions to acquire a U.S. chartered bank, and will make an announcement in due course.

"The future of banking is blending the benefits of digital assets with the safety and security of the U.S. banking system, and we want to be the financial services provider of choice for customers interacting with digital assets. We're now well positioned to be a leader in this new paradigm," said Gene A. Grant II, CEO of LevelField. "The financial world is not about being game-changing but interactive and evolutionary. People want their finances to be safe, simple, and secure. Customers expect safe platforms for trading, secure custody and easy to use banking functions under one roof. That's our vision for LevelField and why we identified an acquisition candidate like Netshares Financial Services to help us meet our strategic and regulatory goals."

"Customers want reliable financial institutions they can trust. U.S. investment banks, like Netshares are well-positioned to ensure they meet high standards of integrity and safety. Building LevelField Capital will be a meaningful differentiator," said Mr. Lee. "By agreeing to further develop our operations under the LevelField brand, we can maintain our ethos of providing the highest quality capital markets services to private customers and businesses."

The LevelField vision is to set the standard for a well-managed, well-regulated financial services firm supporting customers who wish to transact in the digital asset class. The core of the LevelField offering will revolve around best-in-class customer experience for payments and financing.



About LevelField

LevelField is focused on uniting digital assets and traditional banking services in one trusted platform. Founded by banking and financial services veterans, LevelField aims to be a well-regulated – safe, simple, and secure – partner to trade, borrow and earn using digital and traditional assets. LevelField aims to acquire a U.S. chartered bank. Securities offered by Netshares Financial Services, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.

