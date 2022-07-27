LevelField Financial Selects AlgoTrader's pOEMS for Digital Asset Trading and Orchestration

AlgoTrader Enables LevelField Financial To Expand Its Digital Asset Trading Services and Scale Its Digital Asset Business Across All Customer Segments

HOUSTON and ZURICH, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LevelField Financial (LevelField), the U.S. financial services firm focused on uniting digital assets and traditional banking services in one trusted platform, announced today that it has selected AlgoTrader, the leading digital asset trading software firm, to deploy its institutional crypto and digital asset trading operations. AlgoTrader's modular portfolio, order, and execution management system (pOEMS) provides a powerful platform for accessing deep liquidity as well as sophisticated interoperability capabilities for LevelField's Over-the-counter (OTC) trading desk.

In addition, LevelField will leverage AlgoTrader platform's rich application programming interfaces (APIs) and its intuitive front-end, to serve the digital asset needs of a wide range of customers – from financial institutions to retail and high-net-worth-individuals.

LevelField ramping up to offer a full suite of banking and asset management products

The selection of AlgoTrader, along with its implementation of other leading edge technology providers, will enable LevelField to offer a full suite of modern and traditional banking and financial asset management products to borrow, trade, and earn on the money customers invest through LevelField Financial. The core of the LevelField offering will revolve around payments and financing that is well architected, well managed, and compliant, while providing the highest quality interaction for customers.

"LevelField is seeking to acquire a U.S. chartered bank so we can become our customer's trusted provider for an experience that is safe, simple, and secure. The addition of AlgoTrader will help us build out the digital asset side of the business, and to facilitate our vision of growing into a full-service financial services firm." said Gene A. Grant, II, founder and CEO of LevelField.

AlgoTrader provides direct market access as well as seamless custody and core banking integration

Aside from its market-wide FIX access and trade automation, AlgoTrader offers seamless integration into core banking and custody systems, such as Metaco's Harmonize platform which is also part of LevelField's bank-grade infrastructure. This enables LevelField to bridge the gap between traditional and crypto finance – thereby integrating digital asset products to offer convenience and foster mass consumer adoption.

AlgoTrader CEO Andy Flury said: "LevelField is another proof of success for our technology lead and the institutional adoption of crypto assets. It is vital to focus on customer-centricity and client experience, as we strive to become the leading trading technology provider for both buy-side and sell-side clients worldwide."

"AlgoTrader's feature-rich pOEMS platform meets our rigorous security standards and affords LevelField the flexibility to grow our digital asset business," commented LevelField CTO Michael William Clayton. "AlgoTrader's DNA, rooted in traditional and quantitative trading solutions built by trading system veterans, made them the ideal partner to enhance the LevelField offering. Thus, bringing a wealth of experience to the new world of crypto and digital assets."

About LevelField

LevelField is focused on uniting digital assets and traditional banking services in one trusted platform. Founded by banking and financial services veterans, LevelField aims to be a well-regulated – safe, simple, and secure – partner to trade, borrow and earn using digital and traditional assets. LevelField aims to acquire a U.S. chartered bank. For more information visit levelfield.us .

About AlgoTrader

AlgoTrader is the global leader in institutional trading technology for digital assets that covers the entire trade lifecycle from pre-trade risk checks to order generation, automated settlement and custody reconciliation – offering best-in-class infrastructure for financial institutions. By supporting direct market access, seamless custody and core banking integration as well as full trade lifecycle automation, the AlgoTrader platform streamlines digital assets trading. Developed by a team of trading system veterans and crypto asset experts, AlgoTrader offers integrated infrastructure solutions that meet the highest institutional needs. To learn more, visit www.algotrader.com.

