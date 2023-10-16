Leveling Up: New Alienware Hive Members Join the Community

To kick start the partnerships, Caylus, Sydeon and SypherPK will receive the latest and greatest high-performance Alienware hardware. Their personalities are as diverse as their interests – whether they are creating entertaining content or streaming games, pursuing philanthropic projects, or just straight-up getting technical, Alienware will power their passions.

Meet our new Hive members and be sure to connect with them on social to learn even more about their stories and passions.

We invite all of you to tune into alienware.twitch.tv during TwitchCon to participate in their official introduction to the Alienware community through a short Q&A. For those that will be attending TwitchCon on-site, be sure to drop by the LAN to meet Caylus, Sydeon and SypherPK in person through a wide variety of activations. See HERE for our TwitchCon scheduled activities.

Expect to hear a lot more from our new Hive members in the coming months through curated content, brand creative, experiential moments, entertaining activations, and key conversations around topics within and around gaming. In the meantime, we're pleased to welcome Caylus, Sydeon and SypherPK to the Alienware Hive family.

Follow Caylus on Instagram, TikTok, X and YouTube.

Follow Sydeon on Instagram, TikTok, X, YouTube and Twitch.

Follow SypherPK on Instagram, TikTok, X, YouTube and Twitch.

SOURCE Dell Technologies