LevelJump Announces Outcome-Based Sales Enablement For Go-to-market Teams

Guide sellers to milestone achievement, show executives the business impact, and optimize readiness programs for revenue outcomes.

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - LevelJump, a sales enablement and readiness solution for go-to-market teams, today announced the release of Outcome-Based Enablement.

Sales enablement is going through a renaissance. Analysts are saying sales enablement is the third wave of sales and marketing alignment as companies increasingly need to differentiate on buyer-customer experience. Yet the function is struggling to communicate its value at the executive level.

"Organizations are bought into enablement as a strategic investment, but lack visibility into the business outcomes," says David Bloom, Founder and CEO of LevelJump. "So we've flipped enablement on its head. We're approaching the challenge outcome-first, using sales results to drive the enablement agenda."

Introducing Outcome-Based Enablement

LevelJump guides sellers to milestone achievement, shows executives business outcomes, and uncovers insights enablers can use to optimize programs for revenue results. Built 100% on Salesforce™, LevelJump delivers go-to-market alignment by turning your CRM into a sales enablement command center.

"We're seeing strong outcomes," says Raymond King, Global Sales Enablement at Egnyte. "Being built in Salesforce has really gotten our sales managers on board." And that adoption's delivering results – since using LevelJump's Outcome-Based Enablement, Egnyte has seen a 73% decrease in time-to-first meeting and an 86% decrease in time-to-first opportunity, with sellers closing their first deal 91% faster than historic benchmarks.

LevelJump's Outcome-Based Enablement features include:

Embedded sales milestones : Embed milestones like activities completed, opportunities piped, and deals closed, automate their achievement, and correlate program performance to business-critical metrics.

: Embed milestones like activities completed, opportunities piped, and deals closed, automate their achievement, and correlate program performance to business-critical metrics. Revenue Attribution Metrics : Track the impact of enablement on seller performance over time in a single dataset.

: Track the impact of enablement on seller performance over time in a single dataset. Outcome Analytics: Discover success patterns of top performers by visualizing milestone achievement to optimize for revenue KPIs.

"I've never worked with a vendor who's built the level of partnership that we have with LevelJump," says Raymond.

LevelJump's Outcome-Based Enablement is available at leveljumpsoftware.com.

About LevelJump

LevelJump is the only Outcome-Based Enablement solution that ties programs to revenue outcomes from within your CRM. Join companies like Compass, Drift, Hudl, and Telus to guide sellers, show revenue impact, and optimize performance to deliver better enablement programs at scale. Join enablers around the world making an impact in the boardroom and use LevelJump's Outcome-Based Enablement to tie readiness to revenue KPIs. For more information and to book your demo, visit www.leveljumpsoftware.com.

SOURCE LevelJump

Related Links

https://www.leveljumpsoftware.com/

