LevelJump Recognized as Category Leader as Outcome-Based Enablement Gains Momentum

The only solution to be recognized as a Momentum leader in the sales enablement, performance, coaching, and training & onboarding categories in the G2 Spring 2021 Report

TORONTO, Mar. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - LevelJump, a trailblazer in outcome-based revenue enablement, has been recognized as a Momentum Leader by G2.

LevelJump was the only enablement solution evaluated by G2 to be recognized as a momentum leader across the Enablement, Performance Management, Coaching, and Sales Training and Onboarding categories.

"This is a testament to the power of outcome-based enablement, and we're grateful to our customers for helping us pioneer a new approach" says David Bloom, Founder & CEO of LevelJump.

In addition to being the only solution to lead all four enablement category Momentum Grids, G2 also recognized LevelJump as a leader in Sales Training and Onboarding and as one of the top 50 Sales Products for 2021.

With over 300 5-star reviews, LevelJump's achievement is firmly anchored in its consultative approach to customers, working to make sure they're successful in tying enablement to revenue results.

"LevelJump allows us to target any metric inside Salesforce and build a measurable program/outcome towards it" wrote Fiamma, a Director of Sales Enablement, in a recent review.

"LevelJump is the platform for the future." wrote another enabler at an enterprise organization. "If you're looking to tie revenue outcomes to your training programs LevelJump is the way to go."

"If you want to prove out the ROI in your programming and show the sales leader that your enablement team is... delivering results, then LevelJump is for you." said Ray Owais, Revenue Enablement Lead - US West at Shopify. "You'll be able to embed [sales] metrics, you're going to be able to integrate it with [conversation intelligence], you're going to be able to show the enablement programs you're producing are bringing the company money, and to me that's a no brainer every time."

"Our customers continue to push what's possible with outcome-based enablement" says Bloom, "and that innovation is the key to our continued momentum and growth."

About LevelJump

LevelJump is the only outcome-based enablement solution built on the Salesforce™ platform. With LevelJump, companies can centralize sales readiness with outcome-based training and coaching, automate sales & revenue milestone achievement, and tie enablement to revenue impact to close the loop on sales productivity. Learn more at leveljump.io .

Contact

Spencer Grover

LevelJump

647 571 9451

[email protected]

SOURCE LevelJump

Related Links

http://www.leveljumpsoftware.com

