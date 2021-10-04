Leveller Media Launches Global Investment Offering to Revolutionize New Ways to Raise Film Financing and Make Movies Using NFT and Blockchain

Leveller's offering will be open to accredited investors at a minimum of $10,000, via the Securitize platform throughout the United States and Canada, as well as investors that meet their national qualifications in Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, including Australia, China, Hong Kong, Israel, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates. Accredited investors can learn more at: https://id.securitize.io/#/authorize?issuerId=87d70d54-e090-485f-ad8f-05cb79dbdcdf&scope=info%20details%20verification®istration=true&redirecturl=https://dashboard.leveller.io/#authorize?redirect=/opportunity/19

Leveller will also be offering limited involvement to non-accredited investors via a Reg CF on the WeFunder platform for a minimum of $100 in an effort to get all fans involved! Investment is open to the public and can be found at: https://wefunder.com/leveller

The first three films slated to be produced in conjunction with the offer will be The Inventor, Night of the Zoombies and Homegrown.

Written and directed by Jim Capobianco, the Academy Award nominated writer of Pixar hit Ratatouille, Leveller's first film is The Inventor, a new stop-motion adventure film about the life of Leonardo da Vinci. Voiced by Stephen Fry (Gosford Park), the insatiably curious and headstrong inventor leaves Italy to join the French court, where he can experiment freely, inventing flying contraptions, incredible machines, and studying the human body. There, joined in his adventure by the audacious princess Marguerite, Leonardo will uncover the answer to the ultimate question ~ "What is the meaning of it all?" Academy Award winner Marion Cotillard (La Vie En Rose, Inception), Daisy Ridley, and Matt Berry round out the star-studded cast.

Leveller's second project will be Night of the Zoombies. From acclaimed veteran story artists Richard Curtis (The Incredibles, Monsters Inc., Horton Hears a Who, Book of Life) and Rodrigo Perez Castro (Director of the upcoming Koati and story artist on Rio 2, Book of Life, Ferdinand) comes an animated family comedy adventure story written by award-winning screenwriter James Kee.

Inspired by classic monster movies Wolf Man and Creature From the Black Lagoon, Night of the Zoombies is about a mysterious meteor containing a space virus that crashes into a zoo, turning the animals into purple glowing Zoombies. A motley crew of squabbling zoo animals then have to learn to work together to save their zoo and the world from the Zoombies Menace.

Night of the Zoombies is being produced in association with award winning partners; Copperheart, Charades, umedia, House of Cool, MAC Guff and Tangent.

Leveller's third project is Homegrown, an ecoterrorism thriller about a teenage boy, raised in total seclusion and indoctrinated by his enigmatic father played by Liev Schreiber (Ray Donavan, Spotlight). The boy is sent to live with a foster family and enrolled in a public high school when his father is incarcerated, causing him to question everything he's learned and threatening his relationship with his unpredictable father. The feature film will be produced by ImageMovers, the production company behind such hits as Forrest Gump and Back to the Future, and Jeremy Bolt of Impact Pictures, producers of the billion dollar Resident Evil franchise.

About Leveller

Based in Malibu, Leveller Media is a globalized entertainment studio and blockchain-powered investing platform. Backed by an advisory board of seasoned entertainment, business and tech executives, Leveller's mission is to enable fair and open entertainment financing and production by directly connecting creators, investors, and fans. Leveller is working to build a world where all creators are empowered to tell their stories. For more information please visit https://leveller.io/.

Contact:

Eric VonFeldt

310-745-9984

[email protected]





SOURCE Leveller Media

Related Links

https://leveller.io/

