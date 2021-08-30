LevelOps Inc. Announces Company Name Change to Propelo Inc.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LevelOps Inc. the industry leading Engineering Excellence Platform announced today that the company will begin operating under a new name and will be known as Propelo, Inc., effective immediately ( www.propelo.ai ). This rebranding strategy reflects both the evolution of the company as well as its vision for the future. Along with this change, a newly redesigned company logo has been revealed and a new website is planned to launch in September 2021.

CEO Nishant Doshi stated, "We started the company with a goal of helping engineering organizations make data informed decisions, replacing gut instinct and spreadsheets. As our product evolved in functionality, our customers used it to propel their organizations to higher levels of excellence in development velocity, engineering output and business alignment. We are very excited about the introduction of our new company name; Propelo, Inc. because it better reflects the impact we have on engineering organizations." Read more about this in his blog.

For more information about the name change or to learn more about Propelo Inc. please visit: www.propelo.ai .

About Propelo

Propelo Engineering Excellence platform analyzes data from over 40+ DevOps tools to provide the missing insights that will help you deliver software faster with better quality and security. Get the data-backed evidence to articulate your engineering team's contribution and find opportunities for improvement. Optionally implement no-code RPA for Engineering to automate tasks and workflows, eliminate avoidable wait times and missed manual steps. Delivered as a SaaS solution, Propelo integrates quickly and easily with over 40+ SDLC tools such as Jira, GitHub, Azure DevOps, Jenkins to compute DORA metrics and over 100 other insightful metrics within hours.

