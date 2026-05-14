Levelplay Unveils Newtro Cooling Series and Next-Gen LCD Coolers at Computex 2026

Leading this year's showcase is the debut of the all-new "Newtro" series, a fresh cooling lineup that brings retro-inspired character into today's PC builds. Levelplay will also unveil its next-generation LCD liquid coolers featuring massive 5.5 inch and 4 inch displays, along with new digital display air coolers designed to bring real-time system information directly into the build.

This year's lineup is built to bring more personality back into PC cooling, without losing sight of performance, usability, and the building experience.

Meet us at

Date: June 2 to 3, 2026

Location: Amber Land at Lalaport Nangang

Address: 1F, No. 131, Jingmao 2nd Rd, Nangang District, Taipei City 115, Taiwan

Click here for directions or save the address.

Introducing the Newtro Series

Making its debut at Computex 2026, the Newtro Series reimagines PC cooling through a modern Levelplay lens. Inspired by classic industrial design, nostalgic tech culture, and bold visual elements from past generations of computing, Newtro combines vintage character with contemporary cooling performance.

The series features unique styling details, signature color accents, retro futuristic design language, and integrated digital elements that give builders something refreshingly different from the typical minimalist cooling market.

Rather than simply recreating old school hardware, Newtro is designed to feel familiar and futuristic at the same time. It is Levelplay's take on retro PC culture built for today's systems and tomorrow's setups.

Massive LCD Liquid Coolers Take Center Stage

Levelplay is also introducing its newest generation of LCD equipped liquid coolers, highlighted by stunning new 5.5 inch and 4 inch integrated displays.

Designed for maximum personalization and real time system visibility, the large format LCDs support custom animations, GIFs, hardware monitoring, and personalized visual themes directly on the pump housing. The expanded display size creates a more immersive centerpiece for modern gaming builds while maintaining the strong cooling performance Levelplay's Combat lineup is known for.

The new coolers are designed with upgraded pump architecture, refined thermal performance, improved tubing, and quieter fan tuning for demanding workloads.

With both performance-focused and visually expressive configurations available, the new LCD coolers are made for users who want their systems to perform as impressively as they look.

Digital Display Air Coolers

In addition to liquid cooling, Levelplay is unveiling a new generation of air coolers with integrated digital displays, bringing real time system monitoring to traditional tower cooling for the first time in the company's lineup.

These new air coolers combine refined heatsink engineering with compact built-in displays capable of showing CPU temperatures and usage statistics directly on the cooler itself.

Designed for builders who want clean aesthetics without sacrificing functionality, the digital display air coolers offer a unique balance of classic air cooling reliability and modern personalization.

Built for Builders

Across the 2026 lineup, Levelplay continues to focus on making the PC building experience cleaner, simpler, and more enjoyable. Updated cable management solutions, streamlined installation systems, and improved compatibility across modern platforms help reduce complexity while giving builders more freedom to create systems that reflect their own style.

From bold new looks to smarter display integration, Levelplay's latest products are made for builders who see PC hardware as more than components. They see it as part of the setup, part of the experience, and part of the fun.

Catch Levelplay Right Across from Computex 2026

Levelplay RSVP

Visitors are invited to meet the Levelplay team during Computex 2026 at Amber Land, Lalaport Nangang, located just across the street from Nangang Exhibition Center. Levelplay will showcase its latest cooling products, upcoming product roadmap, and a closer look at what the brand is building next.

More information:

Levelplay Official Website

Levelplay Instagram

About Levelplay

Levelplay develops PC cooling solutions and components focused on delivering reliable performance, modern aesthetics, and strong value for builders of all experience levels. From liquid coolers and air coolers to fans and accessories, Levelplay products are designed to make building better, simpler, and more enjoyable.

Media Contact

Emily Johnson

C & Cee Consulting Inc.

[email protected]

www.candcee.com

SOURCE Levelplay