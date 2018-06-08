LEVELS is a Luxury Start-Up Offering All-Expenses-Paid International Documentary Opportunity

LAS VEGAS, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LEVELS® is a social network that is revolutionizing the luxury market by eradicating the entire payment process for clients, who are recognized by face alone. LEVELS members can dine, shop and travel seamlessly without ever paying on premise.

As one of many services offered internationally, LEVELS® works with The Private Suite LAX, the VIP Wing in Munich and Zurich, and the VIP Service in Frankfurt to offer their travelers a service called LEVELS® UP, which introduces a new way to cross the Atlantic with an end-to-end check-in and security process currently only offered for those traveling on private jets.

With the LEVELS® UP service, travelers are not subject to barefoot TSA screenings, waiting in long lines or the time-consuming departure process. Travelers can arrive up to 30 minutes prior to their flight and are driven by private vehicle to and from the aircraft every time. The total arrival process, including immigration in Europe and the U.S., typically takes less than 20 minutes from plane to curb.

The name LEVELS® refers to the 11 levels obtainable by clients, allowing them to take their social status wherever they go; giving them access to even the most overbooked restaurants and hotels without waiting at a reception counter. The higher the level achieved, the higher the level of access granted to world-renowned trading partners and benefits such as guaranteed seating, after-hours shopping and a feature called "Get Up and Go," which allows clients to leave without ever having to wait for a payment process, since they're recognized by face alone.

LEVELS is looking for a journalist and photographer to experience and document the LEVELS® UP product firsthand. The offer comes with a first-class, round-trip ticket from LAX to Munich (or vice versa) and a two-night stay at the Mandarin Oriental Munich or Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, which are LEVELS® trading partners, all-expenses-paid dinners in places such as Matsuhisa by Nobu or Spago's as well as meetings with key investors and the CEO. If interested, please contact pr@levels.one or visit www.Levels.one.

