The minimal-ingredient whey protein powders are now available in 1.48 lb canisters at select Walmart locations nationwide, along with single-serve sachets in Vanilla Bean and Double Chocolate.

JUPITER, Fla., Aug. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Levels announced the launch of 1.48 lb canisters of Strawberry and Unflavored Whey Protein Powders, along with single-serve offerings in two of its most popular whey protein flavors, Vanilla Bean and Double Chocolate.

These four products join Vanilla Bean and Double Chocolate 1.48 lb canisters already at Walmart stores across the U.S. The expanded flavor offerings broaden Walmart shoppers' access to Levels' whey protein, giving consumers new flavor and size options.

Levels® Launches Strawberry and Unflavored Whey Protein Powders at Select Walmart Stores Nationwide Post this

The Unflavored Whey Protein Powder boasts 25g of protein and 5.6g of BCAAs per scoop, with only two ingredients total. The Strawberry Whey Protein Powder contains 24g of protein and 5.4g of BCAAs per scoop, with only eight ingredients.

Both products hold the Clean Label Project® Purity Award. The rigorous testing screens for over 400 potential contaminants, including heavy metals, pesticides, and plasticizers, making it one of the most demanding certifications in the industry and one that's held by less than 30% of brands in the space.

"Consumers are demanding better protein — products made with real ingredients they can actually trust," said Blake Niemann, Founder & CEO of Levels. "Launching four flavors and sizes that are new to Walmart makes it easier than ever for people to enjoy high-quality whey protein made with minimal ingredients, transparent sourcing, and nothing artificial."

"Walmart is a best-in-class retail partner for Levels, and we're excited to bring new flavors and sizes to Walmart shoppers across the country. This continued expansion increases Levels' Walmart distribution by nearly 120%, reinforcing the brand's strong and growing presence at retail."

In an industry beset by rising concerns about product safety and ingredient sourcing, Levels stands out with its radically simple approach and minimal 6–8 ingredient formulas. Levels sources grass-fed, hormone-free dairy to make its whey protein concentrate, the least-processed form of whey.

In addition to Walmart, Levels can be found at major retailers including Sam's Club, Costco, Target, Kroger, Meijer, Wegmans, H-E-B, and Amazon. Levels products are also available online at levelsprotein.com and through leading retail websites.

About Levels

Founded by Blake Niemann, Levels was built on a simple belief: protein powder shouldn't need a chemistry degree to understand. The brand builds its whey powders around high protein content, minimal ingredients, and flavors that are ridiculously good tasting — a formula that has driven distribution to a projected 10,000 retail locations and 30,000 points of distribution in 2026.

About Walmart

Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) serves customers at more than 10,500 stores and clubs in 19 countries, as well as at Walmart.com, with the purpose of saving people money so they can live better. Since 1962, Walmart has been committed to creating opportunities and bringing value to customers, associates, and communities around the world. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center.

Media Contacts

Deirdre O'Donoghue, Levels: [email protected]

SOURCE Levels®