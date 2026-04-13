Levels® Launches Strawberry Whey Protein at Target Stores in the U.S.

The minimal-ingredient, natural whey protein powder is now available in a 1.48 lb canister at select Target locations nationwide.

JUPITER, Fla., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Levels announced the launch of its new 1.48 lb canister of Strawberry Whey Protein Powder, now available at select Target stores nationwide.

The expanded flavor offering broadens Target shoppers' access to Levels' minimal-ingredient whey protein, giving consumers a new flavor option.

Levels' continued retail expansion underscores the brand's growing presence in the protein category and reflects the rising consumer demand for minimal-ingredient, high-quality whey protein.

"Consumers are demanding better protein - products made with real ingredients they can actually trust," said Blake Niemann, Founder & CEO of Levels. "Launching the Strawberry 1.48 lb canister at Target makes it easier than ever for people to access high-quality whey protein made with minimal ingredients and nothing artificial."

"Target is a phenomenal retail partner for Levels, and we're excited to bring our Strawberry Whey Protein to Target shoppers across the country," said Blake Niemann, Founder & CEO of Levels. "The expansion of Levels flavor options at retail shows that consumers are actively seeking variety in protein powders made with high-quality ingredients and transparent sourcing."

In an industry beset by rising concerns about product safety and ingredient sourcing, Levels stands out with its radically simple approach and minimal 6–8 ingredient formulas. Levels sources grass-fed, hormone-free dairy to make its whey protein concentrate, the least-processed form of whey.

Levels is also part of a select group of protein brands to receive the Clean Label Project's Purity Award. The rigorous testing screens for over 400 potential contaminants, including heavy metals, pesticides, and plasticizers, making it one of the most demanding certifications in the industry and one that's held by less than 30% of brands in the space.

In addition to Target, Levels can be found at major retailers including Costco, Walmart, Kroger, Meijer, Wegmans, H-E-B, Central Market, and Amazon. Levels products are also available online at levelsprotein.com and through leading retail websites.

About Levels

Founded by Blake Niemann, Levels aims to revolutionize the protein industry with its all-natural protein powders, focusing on minimal ingredients, affordability, and clean nutrition consumers can trust. The brand projects to surpass 10,000 retail locations and over 30,000 total points of distribution in 2026 across all of its retail partners.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center.

Media Contacts

Chris McFadden, Levels: [email protected]

SOURCE Levels®