Levels® Launches Vanilla Bean Whey Protein at Sam's Club U.S. Locations

The minimal-ingredient, natural whey protein powder is now available in a 2.2lb Bag at 278 Sam's Club locations nationwide.

JUPITER, Fla., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Levels announced the launch of its 2.2lb Vanilla Bean Whey Protein Powder at 278 Sam's Club locations across the U.S.

Levels' continued retail expansion underscores the brand's growing presence in the protein category and reflects the rising consumer demand for minimal-ingredient, high-quality whey protein.

"Sam's Club is an incredible retail partner for Levels, and we're excited to bring our product to Members across the country," said Blake Niemann, Founder & CEO of Levels. "The continued growth of Levels in retail shows that consumers are actively seeking protein powders made with high-quality ingredients and transparent sourcing."

In an industry beset by rising concerns about product safety and ingredient sourcing, Levels stands out with its radically simple approach and minimal 6–8 ingredient formulas. Levels sources grass-fed, hormone-free dairy to make its whey protein concentrate, the least-processed form of whey.

Levels is also part of a select group of protein brands to receive the Clean Label Project's Purity Award. The rigorous testing screens for over 400 potential contaminants, including heavy metals, pesticides, and plasticizers, making it one of the most demanding certifications in the industry and one that's held by less than 30% of brands in the space.

Consumers can now find Levels Whey Protein at 278 Sam's Club locations, in addition to major retailers including Costco, Walmart, Target, Kroger, Meijer, Wegmans, H-E-B, Central Market, and Amazon. Levels products are also available online at levelsprotein.com and through leading retail websites.

About Levels

Founded by Blake Niemann, Levels aims to revolutionize the protein industry with its all-natural protein powders, focusing on minimal ingredients, affordability, and clean nutrition consumers can trust. The brand projects to surpass 9,000 physical points of distribution in 2026 across all of its retail partners.

About Sam's Club

A division of Walmart Inc., Sam's Club is the membership warehouse club solution for everyday living. Headquartered in Bentonville, AR, Sam's Club focuses on providing members with exclusive savings and quality merchandise. There are more than 600 clubs across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Media Contacts

Joe Bagierek, Levels: [email protected]

Scott Wicken, Levels: [email protected]

SOURCE Levels®