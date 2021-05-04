Levels Selected As Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards Honorable Mention In Wellness, AI & Data, And On The Rise

Levels' mission is to solve the metabolic health crisis by empowering individuals with real-time personal health data so that they can make personalized dietary and lifestyle decisions. Currently over 128 million Americans have prediabetes or diabetes and of the 88 million people with prediabetes, 90% don't know they have it . "Almost every leading cause of death in the US, including heart disease, diabetes, stroke, Alzheimer's disease, and cancer, are caused by or exacerbated by metabolic dysfunction, and yet the average person does not have a good sense of their level of metabolic health or why it matters. Levels facilitates metabolic awareness in a way that has never been possible before, and we believe this awareness will catalyze a movement towards improved health at scale, transforming the way people understand their bodies, their diet and their daily choices, while also nudging the food and healthcare industries in a positive direction," says Dr. Casey Means, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Levels.

In the same way fitness trackers are worn to quantify physical activity and exercise, Levels measures the impact of one's diet and lifestyle on metabolic health by pairing continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) technology with intelligent software. The month-long Levels program includes two 14-day CGM sensors and access to the Levels app, which provides real-time analysis on how food, exercise, and other lifestyle decisions are impacting your health. Currently in closed beta, Levels has a 105,000+ person waitlist.

Now in its fifth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 33 winners, more than 400 finalists, and more than 800 honorable mentions—with Health and Wellness, AI & Data among the most popular categories. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 4,000 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, and more. Plus, several new categories were added, including Pandemic Response, Urban Design, and Architecture. The 2021 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Brazil to Denmark to Vietnam.

Showcasing some of the world's most inventive entrepreneurs and companies tackling exigent global challenges, Fast Company's Summer 2021 issue (on newsstands May 10) highlights, among others, a lifesaving bassinet, the world's largest carbon sink, thanks to carbon-eating concrete, 3D-printed schools, an at-home COVID-19 testing kit, a mobile voting app, and the world's cleanest milk.

"It's an honor to be recognized by Fast Company as a World Changing Idea alongside innovators tackling the most urgent issues our world and society face," said Sam Corcos, Co-Founder and CEO of Levels. "Within the next five years, we're going to be talking about the metabolic health crisis in the same way that we currently talk about the opioid epidemic and cancer. Through Levels, our goal is to help people learn how to maintain a stable glucose curve, which we know is fundamental for feeling our best and setting ourselves up for long-term health."

"There is no question our society and planet are facing deeply troubling times. So, it's important to recognize organizations that are using their ingenuity, impact, design, scalability, and passion to solve these problems," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists, under the leadership of senior editor Morgan Clendaniel, have discovered some of the most groundbreaking projects that have launched since the start of 2020."

About the World Changing Ideas Awards: World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

Our customers are losing weight, optimizing exercise performance, and developing ideal versions of their dietary philosophy of choice.

Casey Means MD (Stanford), Josh Clemente (SpaceX, Hyperloop), Sam Corcos (CarDash, YC), David Flinner (Google), and Andrew Conner (Google) founded Levels to reverse the trend of metabolic dysfunction. Almost 10% of the United States is diabetic and it's increasing globally at an increasing rate—84 million Americans are prediabetic and 70% will be diabetic within 10 years. We're starting with the performance and athletic market to build brand credibility and thought leadership and moving into mainstream health and wellness in 2021.

