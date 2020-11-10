Levelset Launches the First News Website Covering Payment & Financial Trends in Construction

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Levelset, a leading-edge tech platform that helps contractors get paid faster, announces the launch of the first construction payment news website that reports on the latest construction payment news, industry insights, trends, legal changes, and profiles of innovative financial leaders.

Managing the finances of any construction business is stressful and complex. The payment regulations and laws are hard to understand and ever-changing. To fulfill their mission to help contractors get paid, Levelset has developed this news publication to empower construction professionals to stay informed on the latest changes in the construction payment space.

With Levelset News, readers can stay up-to-date on breaking industry trends, learn lessons from thought leaders, and read about notable construction payment stories. Anyone managing finance at any construction company can benefit from the content published on levelset.com/news.

"Anyone that manages payments or cash flow for a construction business, including business owners, has a tremendously difficult and stressful job to do," said Scott Wolfe, founder and CEO of Levelset. "By investing in financial coverage of the industry, we aim to help these credit professionals and office managers not only get better at their job but stay ahead of the curve."

For over a decade, Levelset has been helping people in the construction industry improve how they manage their payments, get paid faster, and improve customer service and relationships. By leveraging their industry expertise, connections, and proprietary payment data, Levelset has created a new platform to break the most relevant stories in construction, including:

Construction finance industry reports, trends, and analyses

Precedent-setting court decisions on payment disputes and changes to state lien laws

Articles profiling CFOs, credit managers and other financial roles from construction companies of all sizes

Breaking stories on payment disputes, bankruptcies, and notable lien filings

"What's really surprising to me is that a definitive financial publication for the construction industry didn't previously exist," said Darren Bechtel of Brick & Mortar Ventures. "With the launch of this news publication, Levelset is delivering on its purpose to empower people to get what they earn."

Browse recent articles about construction payment or subscribe to weekly email updates at www.levelset.com/news/.

About Levelset

Levelset's mission is to empower contractors to always get what they earn. Levelset's products help millions in the construction industry each year to make payment paperwork and compliance easier, get cash faster, monitor the risk on jobs and contractors, and better understand payment processes and rules. The results are faster payments, access to capital, and fewer surprises. Backed by investors like Horizons Ventures, S3 Ventures, Altos Ventures, Operating Venture Capital, and Brick & Mortar Ventures, Levelset is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, with offices in Austin, Texas, and Cairo, Egypt, and has over 200 employees. Learn more at www.levelset.com.

