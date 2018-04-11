LevelUp Adds 25 New National & Regional Restaurant Brand Partners Including Smoothie King and Zaxby's to Boost Digital Engagement

LevelUp is the leading digital engagement solution that empowers restaurants to capture and engage both existing and new customers everywhere they live, work and play, with seamless digital ordering, payment and loyalty experiences. Over 50,000 locations rely on LevelUp to maximize guest engagement for over 10 million customers every single day.

"As the growth engine for restaurants, it's our job to help restaurants reach new customers and convert them into loyal guests," said Seth Priebatsch, founder and CEO at LevelUp. "Our Broadcast product enables integrated digital ordering and rewards distribution through leading consumer channels bringing new customers in the door. And our new data-enriching capabilities help restaurants understand and better engage those new customers."

Two of LevelUp's newest partners include leading lifestyle brand Smoothie King and fast-growing "indescribably good" chicken chain Zaxby's.

"Smoothie King is all about delivering the best experience we can to our guests and helping them live a healthy and active lifestyle," said Smoothie King CMO, Jennifer Herskind. "With LevelUp, we are making it easier for our guests to engage with and frequent our brand."

"At Zaxby's, we strive to offer world-class service to our guests, not just with exceptional food, but also by creating a comfortable and fun atmosphere," said Erin Todd, senior brand manager at Zaxby's Franchising LLC. "We are thrilled to have LevelUp join the Zaxby's team to launch a phenomenal digital experience for our guests."

LevelUp is developing game-changing technology with an unparalleled team of restaurant industry experts. In 2017, LevelUp was the recipient of two "Best Place to Work" awards from the Boston Business Journal and the Boston Globe.

