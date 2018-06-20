LevelUp and Revolution Partner to Fuel Off-Premise Growth for Restaurants

Distribution : Restaurant partners gain enhanced exposure and ordering distribution across the growing number of LevelUp Broadcast channel partners, like Chase Pay and Yelp.

: Restaurant partners gain enhanced exposure and ordering distribution across the growing number of LevelUp Broadcast channel partners, like and Yelp. Operational Efficiency : Revolution merchants benefit from effortless distribution without the need to execute additional operational agreements or implement operational changes.

: Revolution merchants benefit from effortless distribution without the need to execute additional operational agreements or implement operational changes. Options and Accuracy: This partnership will provide LevelUp consumers with additional restaurant options to choose from and ensures that each order is fulfilled successfully.

"We are thrilled to be working with Revolution to offer users of the LevelUp ecosystem the opportunity to order ahead at even more restaurants nationwide," said Matt Colfax, strategic partnerships lead at LevelUp. "Not only that, but thanks to Revolution's order checking technology, this integration ensures we provide the best-in-class order ahead experience that our customers expect."

"LevelUp's expansive Broadcast network, which includes channels like Chase Pay and Yelp, provides enhanced exposure and ordering distribution for our restaurant operators, while making it even easier for consumers to order at their favorite restaurants," said Brad Duea, chief executive officer of Revolution. "We look forward to collaborating with the LevelUp team to grow our restaurant partners' direct off-premise business through this integration."

About LevelUp

LevelUp connects restaurants and guests with a seamless customer experience that blends analytics, loyalty, and rewards. LevelUp brings its technology to market in multiple ways: embedded into partner restaurant apps to provide a full-stack customer engagement solution; via an open developer platform that powers over 200 mobile apps and 50,000 locations; and through the LevelUp's partner distribution channels, which let consumers order ahead and avoid the line at their favorite lunch spots using the apps already on their phone. Based in Boston, MA, LevelUp is backed by leading investors such as Google Ventures, Highland Capital and JPMorgan Chase.

About Restaurant Revolution Technologies (Revolution)

Restaurant Revolution Technologies, Inc. is the off-premise partner for restaurants nationwide. Through its Order One platform, it provides a unified phone, mobile and online order management software platform that seamlessly integrates into restaurant point of sale systems. Revolution's backend services and data capture capabilities allow restaurants to seamlessly serve off-premise orders and provide a premium, branded start-to-finish experience for their customers. Learn more at www.rrtusa.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

