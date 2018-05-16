LevelUp Appoints Mike Mirkil Vice President of Restaurant Insights and Analytics

"I was immediately impressed with LevelUp; their people, culture and breakthrough approach to restaurant technology is disrupting how restaurants connect and interact with today's on-demand consumer," said Mr. Mirkil. "This is a company focused on providing premium offerings for restaurants, and they are continually evaluating and improving these offerings to maintain a leadership position for restaurants eager to embrace digital. I feel fortunate to now be a part of this great team."

As LevelUp continues to grow and work with some of the best names in the restaurant business, the Company is bolstering its team to provide expert guidance from professionals who have worked in the space. Mr. Mirkil, for example, has led multiple successful strategies to drive restaurant sales and increase check sizes at multi-unit brands, and during his time at Taco Bell and The Habit Burger Grill he championed successful efforts that drove awareness, new customer trial and led to continued growth.

"We are very excited to welcome Mike to the LevelUp team," said Christina Dorobek, Chief Sales Officer of LevelUp. "We created this role to ensure that our restaurant customers are able to provide a seamless, efficient and personalized digital experience to consumers. With Mike's extensive background and knowledge of the restaurant space, we are confident that he is the right choice to propel LevelUp and its clients to further growth and success."

About LevelUp

LevelUp connects restaurants and guests with a seamless customer experience that blends analytics, loyalty, and rewards. LevelUp brings its technology to market in multiple ways: embedded into partner restaurant apps to provide a full-stack customer engagement solution; via an open developer platform that powers over 200 mobile apps; and through the LevelUp's partner distribution channels, which lets consumers order ahead and avoid the line at their favorite lunch spots using the apps already on their phone. Based in Boston, MA, LevelUp is backed by leading investors such as Google Ventures, Highland Capital and JPMorgan Chase.

