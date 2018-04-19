LevelUp Teams up with MonkeyMedia Software to Drive Digital Ordering for Restaurants

Now, brands that operate on MONKEYTM can offer mobile ordering for takeout, delivery, and catering to their guests through LevelUp Broadcast, an extensive partner network of digital channels. This strategic integration will provide MonkeyMedia Software's network of more than 8,000 restaurants with access to an ever-increasing population of mobile users who order ahead for takeout, delivery and catering on popular mobile channels like Yelp, Chase Pay, and others, to help capture new customers and increase digital order sales. Fazoli's, Boar's Head Cafe, La Boulanger and Mama Fu's are some of the early adopters of this partnership offering.

"Tapping in to the growing mobile consumer set is imperative for restaurants today to grow their business," said Seann Moriarty, Director of Strategic Partnerships at LevelUp. "Working with MonkeyMedia Software is mutually beneficial for our restaurant partners, enabling them to access millions more potential customers."

Restaurants that use MONKEYTM can now automatically receive mobile orders for takeout, delivery, and catering from any of LevelUp's digital channel partners. Mobile order-ahead users will have more dining options within the apps that are already connected to the LevelUp network, including any of MonkeyMedia Software's locations.

"There is more opportunity for off-premise business than ever before. And now, via our MONKEY Connect platform, we've developed the tools to integrate our technologies to create a seamless transaction process so that restaurant operators can concentrate on what they love doing…. Feeding their customers where they Live, Work & Play," said Mo Asgari, President at MonkeyMedia Software. "We look forward to exciting possibilities for restaurant operators who take advantage of this offering."

Joshua Churnick, Director of Marketing at Mama Fu's, says: "Online ordering is becoming increasingly fragmented across channels and consumers demand that online ordering be easy, accessible and convenient. Having LevelUp and MonkeyMedia Software join forces gives our guests the experience they want and gives us the opportunity to reach larger audiences. It's a true win-win."

About LevelUp

LevelUp connects restaurants and guests with a seamless customer experience that blends analytics, loyalty, and rewards. LevelUp brings its technology to market in multiple ways: embedded into partner restaurant apps to provide a full-stack customer engagement solution; via an open developer platform that powers over 200 mobile apps; and through LevelUp's partner distribution channels, which lets consumers order ahead and avoid the line at their favorite lunch spots using the apps already on their phone. Based in Boston, MA, LevelUp is backed by leading investors such as Google Ventures, Highland Capital, and JPMorgan Chase.

About MonkeyMedia Software

MonkeyMedia Software is the creator of MONKEYTM, the #1 cloud platform for takeout, delivery and catering. Serving some of the world's largest brands with over 8,000 restaurant locations under management, MONKEYTM unifies functionality to support off-premise operations including order management, customer relationship management, sales management, order fulfillment, and more. MONKEYTM is fully compatible with most existing restaurant systems and point-of-sale platforms. Learn more at www.monkeymediasoftware.com.

