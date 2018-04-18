Levementum Sets Sights on Becoming the Premier Digital Consultancy Focused on Consumer Engagement

"Lev's early years of growth were a direct result of our strong partnership with SugarCRM," said Levementum Chief Executive Officer Doug Guilbeau. "However, now's the time to completely focus our attention on our strategy to become the top digital consultancy focused on consumer engagement. The sale of our Sugar practice, coupled with an additional growth investment has given us the fuel to step on the gas and take the firm to new heights."

Lev successfully raised $4 million in additional funding led by Inoca Capital Partners, a private equity firm, in late March 2018.

"Levementum is on track for a record year, and this latest investment demonstrates our confidence in the future of the company," said Chris Sheffert, Managing Director of Inoca Capital. "We're excited about the incredible growth Levementum is experiencing."

"We pivoted and focused our expertise in three specific areas: digital marketing, e-commerce, and servicing consumer requests and saw 255% growth in the last year," Levementum Senior Vice President Michael Burton said. "One way we intend to fuel this momentum is by continuing to hire the best in the industry. There are, and will continue to be, many opportunities to join the Lev family."

Late last year, Lev announced its expansion into Michigan. Earlier in 2017, Lev also announced plans to add up to 175 jobs in its Indianapolis office alone by 2021.

In February 2018, Lev was selected as one of Consulting Magazine's 2018 Seven Small Jewels. According to Consultingmag.com, the Seven Small Jewels represent consulting firms who are "shaking up the profession from the bottom up [and] breaking new ground in terms of firm management and financial performance."

Lev attracts and retains B2C clients across various industries including health and life sciences, entertainment, retail, financial services and hospitality.

For more information on Levementum visit online at http://www.levementum.com.

About Levementum

Levementum is a premier digital consultancy that connects brands to their customers. Founded in Chandler, Ariz. in 2006, Lev has offices in Indianapolis, Arizona, California, Texas, and Michigan. For more information on Lev, visit http://www.levementum.com or follow the firm on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/levementum-sets-sights-on-becoming-the-premier-digital-consultancy-focused-on-consumer-engagement-300632140.html

SOURCE Levementum

Related Links

http://www.levementum.com

