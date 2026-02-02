Levenfeld Pearlstein Welcomes Peter S. Roeser, Darrell J. Graham, Charles S. Bergen, & Daniel J. Delaney, Marking a Significant Expansion of its Litigation Capabilities

CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levenfeld Pearlstein, LLC (LP) is pleased to announce that litigation attorneys Peter S. Roeser, Darrell J. Graham, Charles (Chuck) S. Bergen, and Daniel (Dan) J. Delaney have joined the firm. Their arrival significantly enhances LP's capabilities across complex commercial litigation, arbitrations, mediations and corporate advisory, strengthening the firm's ability to deliver sophisticated, business-forward legal counsel.

"This group strengthens LP in areas where our clients' needs are evolving quickly," said Jeff Hoffenberg, Managing Partner of Levenfeld Pearlstein. "Peter, Darrell, Chuck, and Dan bring perspectives that complement our existing teams and position us to take on the increasingly complex matters our clients are facing. We're excited for the new opportunities their arrival creates."

"Joining LP allows us to continue providing the high-touch service our clients expect while expanding our ability to meet their growing and increasingly complex needs," said Peter Roeser, Partner. "We've admired LP's culture and client-centered philosophy for years, and we are excited to contribute to the firm's continued growth."

Roeser is an accomplished commercial litigator with more than thirty years of experience representing businesses and executives in high-stakes disputes. His practice includes complex contract litigation, business torts, shareholder matters, fiduciary disputes, restrictive covenant matters and conflicts involving closely held companies. Clients value his strategic mindset, clear communication style, and ability to navigate contentious matters effectively and efficiently.

Graham is also a seasoned trial attorney representing clients across the business landscape in disputes involving securities, leasing, insurance coverage, joint venture arrangements, and business torts. His clients include investors, family-owned businesses, developers and operating companies. Darrell is known for his pragmatic, solutions-oriented approach to litigation and the protection of his clients' strategic and financial interests.

Bergen represents businesses, financial institutions, and professionals in a wide range of commercial disputes. His experience includes contract litigation, fraud and business tort claims, corporate governance, and intellectual property disputes. Chuck is known for his analytical rigor, practical problem-solving, and commitment to achieving strong results through both litigation and negotiated resolutions.

Delaney focuses his practice on complex commercial litigation, regulatory matters, and government investigations. He has represented clients in federal and state courts across the country and regularly advises executives and organizations on compliance, risk mitigation, and crisis response. Dan is recognized for his thoughtful counsel and deep experience navigating legal issues that intersect with governmental and administrative agencies.

