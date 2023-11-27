Levenger Launches Exclusive Marilyn Monroe Collection

The product line features an exquisitely crafted keepsake box, journal, and pen inspired by the legendary star's talent and intelligence.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levenger, famous for crafting and curating premium tools for readers, writers, thinkers, dreamers, and doers, has launched an exclusive new product collection celebrating one of history's most beloved stars. The Marilyn Monroe Collection, which includes a 5-year journal, pen and keepsake box, is available only at levenger.com.

The collection pays tribute to the iconic actress who starred in some of Hollywood's biggest and most critically acclaimed films, from romantic comedies like "Some Like It Hot" to serious dramas like "The Misfits." Beneath her glamorous image and mesmerizing beauty was an intelligent, thoughtful woman who was an avid reader and faithful journal keeper. Over her career, she filled notebook after notebook with her thoughts, feelings, plans, and original poetry.

"A young girl named Norma Jean Baker came to Hollywood with dreams of fame and artistic achievement, transforming herself into the international sensation who was Marilyn Monroe," said Margaret Moraskie, CEO of Levenger. "At Levenger, we've always been inspired by remarkable individuals passionate about creating, sharing, and inspiring others. Our new collection pays tribute to the woman who never let go of her hopes for a more meaningful life and is meant to inspire the dreamer in all of us."

The Marilyn Monroe Collection features pieces that can be customized with a monogram, including:

Dream Keeper Box : Store items and keepsakes in a luxurious case made of full-grain white leather with gold-toned hardware and soft suede lining. Within is a deep chamber to house items for safekeeping, and a removable sliding top drawer. Interior pockets can hold stamps, seals, envelopes, and writing implements, and the exquisite box comes with a sample of fine stationery.

Store items and keepsakes in a luxurious case made of full-grain white leather with gold-toned hardware and soft suede lining. Within is a deep chamber to house items for safekeeping, and a removable sliding top drawer. Interior pockets can hold stamps, seals, envelopes, and writing implements, and the exquisite box comes with a sample of fine stationery. 5-Year Journal : Also made of smooth, luxurious full-grain white leather, this deluxe journal inspired by the legendary actress is beautifully crafted with rich, gilded-edge paper and offers five lines per day for self-reflection.

Also made of smooth, luxurious full-grain white leather, this deluxe journal inspired by the legendary actress is beautifully crafted with rich, gilded-edge paper and offers five lines per day for self-reflection. Diamonds Ballpoint Pen: Conceptualized with Monroe's iconic trademarked performances of "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend" in mind, this glamourous pen was designed to sparkle as you record thoughts, goals, and ideas. The writing instrument is crafted in white lacquered brass with gold-plated appointments and a sparkling Swarovksi® gemstone on the cap.

