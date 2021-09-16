Lever Announces the Winners of The Rise Awards 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lever, a leading Talent Acquisition Suite, announced the winners for its first-ever, Rise Awards as part of their annual conference, Lever Ascend. The Rise Awards recognize and celebrate employees, employers, and organizations committed to excellence in talent acquisition.

Over 75 submissions were sent in from organizations all across the world. The winners were selected by a panel of judges including Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer at Lighthouse Research , Steve Smith from Starr Conspiracy, Dean Delpeache, Director, Talent & Diversity at Fiix Software , Madeline Laurano, Founder at Aptitude Research, Ty Abernethy Co-founder & CEO at Grayscale , Andres Blank

Co-founder & CEO Fetcher , and Markellos Diorinos CEO & Co-Founder at Bryq . The finalists had their company name, size, location, and more removed to prevent bias.

The winners reflect a group of diverse organizations working to transform talent management strategies. They are:

Candidate Experience Excellence: Spreetail

Results: Spreetail has an extremely data-driven and NPS focused process. They have been focused on continually improving the process and leaning in on the hard feedback that was able to help them get better. They've invested time, people, and money into this strategy and their NPS scores are a clear sign that the investment is paying off.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Excellence: Talking Rain

Results: Talking Rain leveraged technology and innovative approaches to their diversity recruitment plan to understand their data and historical trends in recruitment to develop an equitable hiring strategy and visionary plan for continued progress.

Candidate Relationship Management Excellence: Atlassian

Results: Improving the candidate experience via a talent community is something of an impossible dream for many organizations. Atlassian used nurture campaigns effectively using opt-ins to drive community size from around 500 members to over 21,000, resulting in 285 hires in one year.

Human Resources/HR Technology/Talent Operations Innovation Excellence: Rubius Therapeutics

Results: Onboarding, performance, maintaining remote workers, are all challenges that every company is called upon to do well with. Rubius Therapeutics is leveraging software to add more to the bottom line than just recruiting.

Best Talent Attraction Campaign: Atlassian

Results: With an original approach to their campaign, Atlassian naturally attracted curious and engaged people to their program that better assessed people's skill sets and built the company's brand up, while impacting the local community.

Onboarding Program Excellence: Omnidian

Results: Omnidian pointed to results/impacts that were beyond satisfaction scores. "Our onboarding time went from one to two months to one to two weeks." They also came to the realization that the old onboarding approach was limiting their growth and business effectiveness, necessitating a step into VR training and other methods to speed up the onboarding experience.

Talent Acquisition Team of the Year: Greenlight

Results: Greenlight highlighted each goal they created to continue to improve upon their program and how they addressed each goal throughout their application.

Rising Stars: Royal Ambulance

Results: This employee at Royal Ambulance accomplished what seems impossible. During a pandemic as a healthcare employer, they were able to rapidly scale up volume hiring (hundreds of internal and external positions) in some of the hardest-to-fill roles -- from EMTs to nurses to C-level executives.

"The Lever Rise Award Winners have made incredible strides in talent acquisition. I'm grateful that we are able to give these companies, leaders, and teams the recognition they deserve. Congratulations for achieving these amazing innovations and successes this past year," said Nate Smith, co-founder and CEO of Lever.

For more information on The Rise Awards and Lever Ascend, visit the event website here .

