Lever Foundation Praises Caribou Coffee for Commitment to Use Only Cage-Free Eggs Globally

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caribou Coffee, the Minnesota-based cafe chain with more than 700 locations worldwide, won praise today from animal protection non-profit Lever Foundation for committing to use only cage-free eggs and egg ingredients at all locations globally.

"Caribou Coffee sources only cage-free eggs for our primary egg supply (eggs used in our All Day Breakfast Menu) in the United States, a commitment that we made in 2015 and achieved in 2020," noted Caribou Coffee in an updated animal welfare commitment released last week. "We are now working to accelerate procurement of cage-free eggs in our primary and secondary supply globally, and look forward to reaching 100% cage-free eggs by the end of 2025."

Caribou Coffee is the second largest premium cafe chain in the United States, with over 400 locations. The company has also expanded to over 300 international locations in the Middle East.

"We applaud Caribou Coffee's commitment on this important animal welfare issue," said Kirsty Tuxford, campaign manager at Lever Foundation, a global animal protection non-profit that worked with Caribou Coffee on its commitment. "Over sixty of the world's largest food companies have now committed to use only cage-free eggs globally. Caribou Coffee's pledge to do the same will boost animal welfare and will also benefit the company's international customers."

Lever Foundation is an international animal protection non-profit with staff operating across Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America.

