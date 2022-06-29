Lever Launches Talent Maturity Model to Help Organizations Understand their Current State of Recruiting

Model includes five stages of maturity, understanding an organization's levels of efficiency, effectiveness, and sophistication in hiring processes

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lever, a leading Talent Acquisition Suite, launched their Talent Maturity Model, to help companies understand their current state of hiring and identify areas for improvement. In today's competitive market to hire top talent, companies are pushed to keep pace with a shifting environment and people's needs.

In June 2022, BLS data showed that there were 11.4 million job openings 1, proving that organizations are still struggling to find the best talent for their companies. While it is clear that hiring and talent acquisition has never been more important to brands and companies than today, companies can occasionally overlook gaps to their recruiting processes that can be a disadvantage while recruiting in this market. Lever has created the Talent Maturity Model to help companies evaluate current capabilities, better understand immediate challenges and long-term objectives, and develop an action plan that helps organizations evolve their approach to their talent acquisition programs.

"It's critical for companies to understand where they may fall short when it comes to their talent acquisition process," said Nate Smith, CEO and Founder of Lever. "Whether companies are still hiring at a high volume, or focusing on retention, with Lever's Talent Maturity Model, our goal is to support companies in knowing what's needed to thrive and grow while providing practical steps on how to get there."

To support companies better understand their hiring processes and where gaps lie, Lever's Talent Maturity Model has the following five stages:

Foundational: early-stage organizations like these have repeatable and scalable processes in place, but are at initial planning stages for DEI and candidate-centric initiatives.

early-stage organizations like these have repeatable and scalable processes in place, but are at initial planning stages for DEI and candidate-centric initiatives. Accelerating: organizations at this stage are making progress, and regularly optimize and measure recruitment performance and have dedicated DEI-hiring and candidate experience goals.

organizations at this stage are making progress, and regularly optimize and measure recruitment performance and have dedicated DEI-hiring and candidate experience goals. Dynamic: organizations at this stage have implemented data-driven talent acquisition programs, but have unpredictable hiring results, and need to better leverage technology for data with actionable insights.

organizations at this stage have implemented data-driven talent acquisition programs, but have unpredictable hiring results, and need to better leverage technology for data with actionable insights. Strategic: these organizations are using talent acquisition as a competitive advantage, routinely hiring high-quality candidates, and needing to proactively adapt to shifting organizational priorities around talent needs.

these organizations are using talent acquisition as a competitive advantage, routinely hiring high-quality candidates, and needing to proactively adapt to shifting organizational priorities around talent needs. Transformational: these future-forward organizations implement data-backed hiring practices, DEI initiatives, and are thriving in their talent acquisition strategies.

To take the assessment or learn more about the model, please see here .

