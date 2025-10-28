Leverage Announces Jarett Hughes as Inaugural President and Chief Executive Officer

Seasoned policy strategist and aging advocate to lead launch of new advocacy organization focused on strengthening economic well-being and opportunity for older Coloradoans

DENVER, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leverage, a new independent, nonpartisan advocacy organization dedicated to making aging more affordable, today announced the appointment of Jarett Hughes as its inaugural president and chief executive officer. Backed by a $3 million startup investment from Next50 Foundation, Leverage will work with policymakers, community leaders, and stakeholders to advance research-driven, coalition-based solutions that strengthen economic well-being, expand access to opportunity, and ensure Coloradans can work, live, and thrive as they age.

"It's too expensive to age in Colorado—and that needs to change," said Peter Kaldes, president and CEO of Next50. "We created Leverage to make aging more affordable and to give us all a powerful voice in shaping the policies that affect us as we age. With Colorado's population aging rapidly and affordability challenges mounting, Leverage provides focused, muscular advocacy to make aging more affordable and ensuring more people can work, live, and thrive as they age."

Before joining as Leverage's inaugural president and CEO, Hughes served as director of policy and research for Governor Jared Polis, where he led a team of over 15 staff across the Governor's and Lieutenant Governor's offices. Since joining the administration in 2020, Hughes has helped shape Colorado's approach to an aging population while playing a critical role in statewide initiatives around the COVID-19 emergency response, vaccine rollout, healthcare workforce development, behavioral health, and housing investments through the American Rescue Plan Act.

"Jarett's service to the State of Colorado will continue to be felt and we have no doubt he will continue this important work in his new role. Colorado is proud to be one of the best states in the country for older Coloradans, and we expect that to get even better with Jarett's leadership," said Governor Jared Polis.

Prior to his tenure in the Governor's Office, Jarett served as project administrator for Colorado's Strategic Action Planning Group on Aging, where he supported the development and implementation of statewide aging strategies. He has also taught as adjunct faculty at Colorado Mesa University/Western Colorado Community College, introducing students to demography and gerontology.

"Jarett's blend of policy expertise, deep understanding of aging populations, and political acumen makes him exactly the kind of leader Colorado needs right now," said Sydney Byer, board chair of Leverage. "His ability to bridge research, community, and policy will ensure Leverage becomes a driving force in making aging more affordable and equitable for all Coloradans."

Hughes holds a master's in gerontology from the University of Northern Colorado and bachelor's degrees in political science and sociology from Appalachian State University. He was named a Denver Business Journal 40 Under 40 honoree in 2024, currently serves on the Aurora Public Library Board, and previously sat on the National Governors Association Health Policy Advisory Board.

"It is a dream come true to lead Leverage in its inaugural steps and establish Colorado as a leader in this vital area," said Hughes. "As our population continues to age, Leverage will advocate for practical policies that ensure opportunity and make aging more affordable for Coloradans."

Policymakers and partners interested in collaborating on bipartisan, practical solutions are encouraged to connect with Leverage. For more information about Leverage, visit leverageco.org.

About Leverage

Leverage is an independent, nonpartisan advocacy organization dedicated to making aging more affordable in Colorado. Founded with startup investment from Next50 Foundation, Leverage works to advance policies that strengthen economic well-being, expand access to opportunity, and ensure that all Coloradans can work, live, and thrive as they age. Through research, coalition building, and advocacy, Leverage aims to fill the gap between growing financial need and limited policy attention—turning demographic change into a force for economic and social progress. For more information about Leverage, visit leverageco.org.

About Next50

Next50 is a Colorado-based national foundation that works towards building a society that values aging through grant-making and impact investing. To learn more, visit www.Next50foundation.org .

