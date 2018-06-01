Leverage Armstrong & Associates' Expert Information Service to Boost Your Logistics Market Expertise

A&A's EIS is an annual subscription that currently includes the following 11 reports in addition to its online 3PL guide:

E-Commerce Logistics in the United States First Wave Pick: The Business of Warehousing in North America – 2018 Third-Party Logistics Market Results and Trends for 2017 – Including Estimates for 190 Countries Global and Regional Infrastructure, Logistics Costs, and Third-Party Logistics Market Trends and Analysis Digital Freight Matching: Capturing Technology-Base Efficiencies in the Trucking Industry Trends in 3PL/Customer Relationships Right Price: Modern Freight Brokerage in the U.S. Dedicated Contract Carriage – The New Normal in Trucking Trucking in Mexico : Navigating the Opportunity Keep it Running: The Quintessential Spare Parts Logistics Report 3PL Brand Recognition, RFP Activity and Expected Profit Margins for 3PLs

EIS subscribers receive report updates, and new reports, as they become available during the annual subscription period. New reports will include A&A's 3PL Market Analysis, Digital Freight Matching, Global E-Commerce Logistics, and 3PL/Customer Trends reports which will be available this year as part of the EIS subscription.

A&A's "Who's Who in Logistics" online 3PL guide is updated on an ongoing basis and includes profiles on more than 570 3PL providers. It allows users to search by certain parameters such as type of service, regions served, revenue, assets, and more. Search results can be exported Excel and 3PL provider profiles can be downloaded as PDFs. The guide also includes dynamically generated summary reports.

Lastly, EIS subscribers receive discounted phone consulting rates to answer questions regarding information in our reports, or other related topics.

ABOUT ARMSTRONG & ASSOCIATES, INC.



Armstrong & Associates, Inc. (A&A) was established in 1980 to meet the needs of a newly deregulated domestic transportation market. Since then, through its leading Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market research and history of helping companies outsource logistics functions, A&A has become an internationally recognized key resource for 3PL market information and consulting.

A&A's mission is to have leading proprietary supply chain knowledge and market research not available anywhere else. As proof of our continued work in supporting our mission, A&A's 3PL market research is frequently cited in media articles, publications, and securities filings by publicly traded 3PLs. In addition, A&A's email newsletter currently has over 62,000 subscribers globally.

A&A's market research complements its consulting activities by providing continually updated data for analysis. Based upon its unsurpassed knowledge of the 3PL market and the operations of leading 3PLs, A&A has provided strategic planning consulting services to over 30 3PLs, supported 17 closed investment transactions, and provided advice to numerous companies looking to benchmark existing 3PL operations or outsource logistics functions.

