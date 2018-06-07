"We're proud to recognize Leverage Digital as one of the 56 fastest growing USF Bull-led businesses in the world," said USF Alumni Association Executive Director Bill McCausland.

"It's an honor to be recognized among such a diverse and inspiring group of companies. My time spent at USF has always been special to me and it's truly the cornerstone for the success Leverage experiences today. Go Bulls!," said Jay Taylor, Founder and Managing Director at Leverage Digital.

Mr. Taylor received both a bachelor's degree in 2004 and a master's degree in 2008 from USF.

The 2018 USF Fast 56 companies were ranked by percentage of cumulative annual growth in revenue, as documented by Cherry Bekaert, a public accounting firm based in Tampa. Fifty-six USF alumni-owned or led businesses were selected as recipients, in recognition of the year USF was founded, 1956.

ABOUT LEVERAGE DIGITAL

Leverage Digital is an award-winning digital marketing agency that partners with brands to successfully engage their audiences and achieve measurable results. The agency is a Certified Google Partner, and its work has garnered numerous industry accolades over the years, receiving honors from the International Davey Awards, Hermes Awards, W3 Awards, and Communicator Awards to name a few. In 2017, Leverage Digital was named the 12th fastest growing company owned or led by a University of South Florida alumnus. For more information, please visit http://www.leveragedigital.com/.

ABOUT THE USF FAST 56 AWARDS

The Fast 56 identifies, recognizes, and celebrates the world's fastest growing USF Bull-owned or Bull-led businesses. The awards celebrate their success while also providing a forum for passing lessons to the next generation of Bull entrepreneurs. For more information, please visit http://www.usfalumni.org/.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leverage-digital-recognized-by-university-of-south-florida-as-top-10-fastest-growing-alumni-led-company-300661183.html

SOURCE Leverage Digital

Related Links

http://www.leveragedigitalmedia.com

