Leverage Shares Launches First 3x Single-Stock ETPs on HOOD, HIMS, UNH and Others

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leverage Shares , a pioneer and leading exchange-traded product (ETP) issuer with approximately $1.5 billion in assets under management (AUM) [1], today announces the launch of 19 new ETPs on the London Stock Exchange.

The latest expansion spans major indices and introduces the first-ever 3x leveraged ETPs on Robinhood (HOOD), Hims & Hers (HIMS), and UnitedHealth (UNH), alongside new leveraged and inverse exposures to global leaders such as Intel, Broadcom, and ASML.

Index ETPs

5x Long FTSE 100 ETP — ISIN: XS3068776585

5x Short FTSE 100 ETP — ISIN: XS3068777393

5x Long FTSE MIB ETP — ISIN: XS3068786386

5x Short FTSE MIB ETP — ISIN: XS3068786543

Basket ETPs

3x Long FAANG+ ETP — ISIN: XS3068790651

Single-Stock ETPs

3x Long UnitedHealth (UNH) ETP — ISIN: XS3091985815

3x Long Robinhood (HOOD) ETP — ISIN: XS3068789729

3x Long Rheinmetall (RHM) ETP — ISIN: XS3103698299

3x Long Intel (INTC) ETP — ISIN: XS3068788838

(INTC) ETP — ISIN: XS3068788838 3x Short Intel (INTC) ETP — ISIN: XS3068789216

3x Long Hims & Hers (HIMS) ETP — ISIN: XS3091985575

3x Long Futu (FUTU) ETP — ISIN: XS3103698372

3x Long Eli Lilly (LLY) ETP — ISIN: XS3068786626

3x Short Eli Lilly (LLY) ETP — ISIN: XS3068786972

3x Long Broadcom (AVGO) ETP — ISIN: XS3068789307

3x Short Broadcom (AVGO) ETP — ISIN: XS3068789562

3x Long ASML ETP — ISIN: XS3068790065

3x Short ASML ETP — ISIN: XS3068790222

White-Label ETP

Pantarai ADAPT ETP (Active) — ISIN: XS3142919219

Commenting on the launch, Oktay Kavrak, Head of Comms & Strategy at Leverage Shares, said: "Demand for leveraged and inverse ETPs continues to grow as investors look to trade both sides of the market. With record trading activity and this latest expansion, Leverage Shares is reinforcing its role as the go-to platform for active traders looking for precision, choice, and transparency."

Leverage Shares continues to see record-breaking trading across its ETPs:

Turnover YTD through August 2025 is up +86% vs. 2024.

is up vs. 2024. Average monthly trading is up nearly 50% vs. last year.

vs. last year. TSL3 (3x Tesla) was the London Stock Exchange's Most Traded ETP (by trades) for three consecutive years (2022–2024) [2].

About Leverage Shares

Leverage Shares is the pioneer and largest issuer of single-stock ETPs in Europe. Winner of International Financial Awards (Best ETP Provider 2021), the company was launched in 2017 and has 180+ ETPs offering both leveraged and unleveraged exposure to single stocks, ETFs, and commodities. Its core businesses include:

Leveraged & Inverse ETPs – the widest range of single-stock leveraged products in Europe .

– the widest range of single-stock leveraged products in . IncomeShares – EU's first options-based income ETPs on single stocks, commodities, and indices.

– EU's first options-based income ETPs on single stocks, commodities, and indices. White Label Solutions – a platform for third parties to launch their own branded ETPs.

The Leverage Shares Base Prospectus has been approved by the Central Bank of Ireland as competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 and the Financial Conduct Authority as competent authority under the United Kingdom's version of Regulation (EU) No 2017/1129, which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

For more information, users can visit https://leverageshares.com/en-eu/

[1] Source: Leverage Shares, as of 31 January 2025.

[2] Source: London Stock Exchange, Exchange Traded Products Factsheets.

Capital at Risk Warning: The value of an investment in ETPs may go down as well as up and past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Trading in ETPs may not be suitable for all types of investors as they carry a high degree of risk. Please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved. Investors should refer to the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the relevant prospectus for further details of risks associated with an investment in the securities offered by the Issuer.

Disclaimer: This article is issued for journalists in their professional capacity. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer or solicitation and may not be treated as an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation is against the law, or to anyone to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation, or if the person making the offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so. The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested. Issued by Leverage Shares plc.

